Prep Roundup: Tigers rally, but fall to Lake Havasu
KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team clawed its way back from a double-digit deficit Tuesday, but couldn’t complete the comeback in a 54-51 loss to Lake Havasu.
The Tigers trailed by 17 points during the first half, but cut the deficit to nine after three quarters.
Academy took a 46-44 advantage midway through the fourth quarter and battled down the stretch before the Knights nailed a go-ahead three-pointer in the final minute.
Connor Alleman led the Tigers with a game-high 31 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter.
Up next for Academy (1-1) is a trip to Phoenix for the Ben Franklin/Gilbert Christian Thanksgiving Classic, which starts at 8 a.m. Friday.
Girls Basketball
Lake Havasu 47, Academy 39
At KAHS, the Lady Tigers couldn’t pick up their first win of the season Tuesday in a 47-39 setback to the visiting Lady Knights.
Academy (0-2) hosts Mohave Accelerated (0-0) at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Girls Soccer
Lake Havasu 10, Kingman 0
At Lake Havasu, the Lady Bulldogs opened the season Tuesday with a 10-0 setback to the Lady Knights.
Kingman (0-1) travels to Lee Williams (1-0) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
- Kingman Council takes a stand on Amtrak
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Excessive barking could cost dog owners $250
- Non-resident decals now required for out-of-state off-road vehicles
- Kingman Riot MMA opens new gym
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Drone Footage: Thousands descended on city for the Route 66 Street Drags last weekend
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: