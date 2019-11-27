OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Nov. 27
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Roundup: Tigers rally, but fall to Lake Havasu

Lake Havasu senior Bradley Rogers rises past a Kingman Academy defender. (Courtesy photo)

Lake Havasu senior Bradley Rogers rises past a Kingman Academy defender. (Courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: November 27, 2019 4:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team clawed its way back from a double-digit deficit Tuesday, but couldn’t complete the comeback in a 54-51 loss to Lake Havasu.

The Tigers trailed by 17 points during the first half, but cut the deficit to nine after three quarters.

Academy took a 46-44 advantage midway through the fourth quarter and battled down the stretch before the Knights nailed a go-ahead three-pointer in the final minute.

Connor Alleman led the Tigers with a game-high 31 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter.

Up next for Academy (1-1) is a trip to Phoenix for the Ben Franklin/Gilbert Christian Thanksgiving Classic, which starts at 8 a.m. Friday.

Girls Basketball

Lake Havasu 47, Academy 39

At KAHS, the Lady Tigers couldn’t pick up their first win of the season Tuesday in a 47-39 setback to the visiting Lady Knights.

Academy (0-2) hosts Mohave Accelerated (0-0) at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Girls Soccer

Lake Havasu 10, Kingman 0

At Lake Havasu, the Lady Bulldogs opened the season Tuesday with a 10-0 setback to the Lady Knights.

Kingman (0-1) travels to Lee Williams (1-0) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Roundup: Lady Tigers fall to Lake Havasu, 33-30
Prep Roundup: Vols drop region opener to Flagstaff, 57-43
Prep Basketball: Lady Vols fall short in loss to Coconino
Prep Roundup: Lady Bulldogs win thriller at Parker
Prep Roundup: Bulldogs outduel Vols, Panthers at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News