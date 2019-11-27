Prep Roundup: Tigers rally, but fall to Lake Havasu

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team clawed its way back from a double-digit deficit Tuesday, but couldn’t complete the comeback in a 54-51 loss to Lake Havasu.

The Tigers trailed by 17 points during the first half, but cut the deficit to nine after three quarters.

Academy took a 46-44 advantage midway through the fourth quarter and battled down the stretch before the Knights nailed a go-ahead three-pointer in the final minute.

Connor Alleman led the Tigers with a game-high 31 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter.

Up next for Academy (1-1) is a trip to Phoenix for the Ben Franklin/Gilbert Christian Thanksgiving Classic, which starts at 8 a.m. Friday.

Girls Basketball

Lake Havasu 47, Academy 39

At KAHS, the Lady Tigers couldn’t pick up their first win of the season Tuesday in a 47-39 setback to the visiting Lady Knights.

Academy (0-2) hosts Mohave Accelerated (0-0) at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Girls Soccer

Lake Havasu 10, Kingman 0

At Lake Havasu, the Lady Bulldogs opened the season Tuesday with a 10-0 setback to the Lady Knights.

Kingman (0-1) travels to Lee Williams (1-0) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3.