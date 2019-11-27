OFFERS
Weight Loss Tip of the Week: Easy ways to save calories

Eunice Mesick, Health & Wellness Writer
Originally Published: November 27, 2019 4:35 p.m.

Do you often find yourself wishing you could lose weight, could fit into that favorite outfit, have more energy, or improve your eating habits?

Hi. This is Eunice from Diet Center.

How often do you take action to make those wishes come true? Researchers have found that only about 20% of people with unhealthy lifestyles are willing to act. Wishing implies that you aren’t planning on making changes. Wishful thinking is waiting for something miraculous to happen without putting forth effort. Instead of wishful thinking, think about reality. Thinking realistically involves planning and taking action to make changes in your behavior. Instead of making wishes, create a list of goals. Write down your goals and then determine a course of action to achieve them. Remember that reaching goals takes effort. You can achieve your goals! You will no longer be wishing and waiting for something to happen. You’ll be taking action to make them happen!

Here is a tip to help make your goals a reality as far as improving your eating habits and weight loss are concerned. As you go through your treasured recipes and favorite cookbooks, have you ever thought about how substituting regular ingredients with lower fat or fat free ingredients makes a difference in the number of calories and calories from fat that are normally consumed? Making simple substitutions in daily meals and recipes makes significant reductions in calorie consumption. Here are examples of how many calories that can be saved substituting lower fat ingredients:

• 1 cup skim milk versus 1 cup whole milk saves 60 calories.

• Substituting 8 egg whites for 4 whole eggs saves 188 calories.

• Using nonstick cooking spray instead of oil or butter saves 135 calories per tablespoon.

• Using light margarine instead of butter saves 58 calories per tablespoon and 464 calories per ½ cup.

• Removing skin from a five-ounce portion of chicken or turkey saves 360 calories.

• Using non-calorie sweeteners instead of sugar saves 48 calories per tablespoon and 385 calories per one-half cup.

• Using plain, nonfat yogurt instead of cream in recipes saves over 700 calories.

• Using plain, nonfat yogurt instead of mayonnaise in dressing recipes saves over 480 calories per 1/3 cup.

Now that you’ve started cutting out fat and calories don’t make the mistake of thinking, “I’ve cut out a bunch of calories now I can eat as much as I want.” Watch those serving sizes!

Practice preparing those family favorites with low fat and fat free ingredients so it will become second nature. Making small substitutions can make a big difference in the number of calories you consume. It’s a little change that can make a significant impact on your weight.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s Tip of the Week. If you’ve already made changes like these suggested and are still struggling with your weight, please call me at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave in Kingman. Why not start today!

