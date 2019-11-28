America Recycles Day winners receive awards
KINGMAN – Winners of the 2019 America Recycles Day Poster and Poem Essay Contest received their awards at the Clean City Commission’s Thursday, Nov. 21 meeting.
Nine local schools and clubs, encompassing classes of 29 teachers, participated.
There were 672 entries by students ranging from preschool to sixth-grade.
Awards were presented by Kingman Mayor Jen Miles and Kingman Clean City Commission Chairperson Clarence “C” Russell. Teachers who encouraged their students to participate also received thanks from commissioners.
Those teachers are as follows: From KAOL Primary (Andrade, Brann, Delgado, Frisby, Jule, Medlin, Page, Pitts, and Schwab); KAOL Intermediate (Brazdys, Hopper, McLarty, Pettigrew, and Snelling); KAOL Middle (Scheidegger); KUSD Cerbat (Runkel, McCoy and Thurman); KUSD La Sanita Early Learning Center (Akers, Beyer and Hilderbrand); KUSD Manzanita (Chastain); KUSD Desert Willows (Camille Larson, Scott Larson, Neilion and Osterman); the Club of YOUth (Bill Ward) and the Gardening Clubs at KUSD Desert Willows and KUSD Manzanita.
“Much appreciation to Kingman businesses that supported this annual contest by providing donations to the teachers and additional prizes to students,” the CCC wrote, specifically naming sponsors Frozen Yogurt Island, Little Debbie McKee Foods Corporation, McDonald’s, Starbucks, and Taco Bell (Desert Del Oro).
“Special thanks to the many families and friends of the winning students who supported them at the award ceremony at the Kingman Council Chamber,” the CCC wrote in a press release. “Please continue to practice the 3Rs: ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.’ Everyone has a hand in keeping Kingman Clean and Beautiful.”
Information provided by the Clean City Commission
