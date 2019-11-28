OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Nov. 29
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman High School hosts FBLA Knowledge Bowl

Lee Williams High School FBLA chapter with their awards and medals. (Courtesy photo)

Lee Williams High School FBLA chapter with their awards and medals. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 28, 2019 5 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman High School hosted Lee Williams and Lake Havasu high schools for the Future Business Leaders of America Knowledge Bowl competition Nov. 22.

Students competed in tests and events covering a range of business topics. They also had the chance to network with fellow attendees and professionals, improve their leadership skills, and work toward building a successful career.

KHS adviser Jean Meersman and her FBLA Chapter ran the event. FBLA State Officer Amelia Brackett, who serves as vice president of communication, spoke at the closing session.

Students won multiple awards and all participants thanked Pizza Hut for donating food for the event.

Information provided by Amelia Brackett

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

KAOL sweeps up at the FBLA conference
KAOL High takes 2nd in Future Business Leaders conference
Sweeney places fifth at FBLA nationals
Kingman FBLA students go to regionals
KHS, KAHS teams eye state FBLA contest

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News