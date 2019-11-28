Kingman High School hosts FBLA Knowledge Bowl
KINGMAN – Kingman High School hosted Lee Williams and Lake Havasu high schools for the Future Business Leaders of America Knowledge Bowl competition Nov. 22.
Students competed in tests and events covering a range of business topics. They also had the chance to network with fellow attendees and professionals, improve their leadership skills, and work toward building a successful career.
KHS adviser Jean Meersman and her FBLA Chapter ran the event. FBLA State Officer Amelia Brackett, who serves as vice president of communication, spoke at the closing session.
Students won multiple awards and all participants thanked Pizza Hut for donating food for the event.
Information provided by Amelia Brackett
