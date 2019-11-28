Rotary Club hears about tobacco

KINGMAN – The Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club learned about tobacco at its Nov. 22 meeting. Rotarian Susan Williams, who is the Mohave County community health educator specialist senior supervisor, presented a Power Point presentation on tobacco use.

Williams said that between 1965 and 2018 tobacco use in the U.S. dropped from 42% to 13.7%, while in Mohave County it dropped from 29% in 2011 to 20% in 2018.

E-cigarette use among high school students surged from 11.7% in 2017 to 20.8% nationwide in 2018.

Williams said that according to the Centers for Disease Control as of Nov. 20 e-cigarette or vaping products use has been implicated in 2,290 cases of lung injuries nationwide. Vaping is blamed for 42 deaths.