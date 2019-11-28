Scams telling you to pay with Bitcoin on the rise
At first, scammers tried to get you to wire them money. Then, they demanded payment with gift cards. Now, scammers are luring people into paying them with Bitcoin – a type of digital money or cryptocurrency.
The Federal Trade Commission offers these tips on how to spot and avoid some of the top ways scammers are trying to get you to pay with Bitcoin.
1. Blackmail Scam. Someone says they know about an alleged affair, or something else embarrassing to you, and demands payments with Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency in exchange for keeping quiet. These scammers might use threats, intimidation, and high-pressure tactics to get you to pay right away. But that’s not only a scam, but also a criminal extortion attempt. Report it to the local police, the FBI, and the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.
2. Online Chain Referral Schemes. This type of scam works like a chain letter: someone promises that you’ll make money if you pay into the scheme. But, in a twist, these scammers say you have to use cryptocurrency to pay for the right to recruit other people into the chain…so that you’ll then be rewarded with more cryptocurrency. Except you won’t. Instead, you’re guaranteed to lose money.
3. Bogus Investment and Business Opportunities. Someone might offer you investment and business opportunities that promise to make you big money, or give you financial freedom. But remember, only a scammer will guarantee that you will make money — in dollars or in cryptocurrency.
For more tips on avoiding scams, check out 10 Things You Can Do To Avoid Fraud. Spot a cryptocurrency scam? Tell the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
- Storm on the horizon, but winter forecast to be warmer than last
- Kingman Council takes a stand on Amtrak
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman Riot MMA opens new gym
- Mohave 911
- Licenses & Permits
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: