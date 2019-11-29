OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Nov. 29
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Census committee buys promotional materials

Three of the five Census 2020 Complete Committee members are shown, from left, Nicole Bratley, Karen Flenniken and Becky Fawson. (Photo by Agata Popeda/The Miner)

Three of the five Census 2020 Complete Committee members are shown, from left, Nicole Bratley, Karen Flenniken and Becky Fawson. (Photo by Agata Popeda/The Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: November 29, 2019 5 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Census 2020 Complete Committee members met Nov. 20 and made a shopping list of promotional materials to purchase with the money allocated by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

The committee decided to ask Mohave County Treasurer Jeanne Kentch to buy 18 banners, 205 car magnets to adorn county vehicles, 12,000 emory boards, 10,000 note pads and 5,000 children tattoos. They also chose a blue logo.

There are about 300 federal programs in the U.S. that allocate over $800 billion per year based census-driven statistics.

In 2015, Arizona lost $887 per person from federal medical assistance programs due to the undercount in the 2010 census.

Those numbers and their consequences to Mohave County were explained through presentations given by committee member Nicole Bratley, who collected federal and state reports to calculate the direct impact of a census undercount on federal allocation of funds.

Programs that use census data to deliver funds to special communities include “Title 1” grants to local educational agencies and funds for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act that offers help to youth, adults and dislocated employees.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Census 2020: Colorado City and downtown Kingman will be hard to reach
Everybody counts in Mohave County
Mohave County will allocate $20K for 2020 Census
New position of communications director on Board of Supervisors agenda
County Corner | Be sure you are counted this census season, federal funding depends on it

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News