Census committee buys promotional materials

KINGMAN – The Census 2020 Complete Committee members met Nov. 20 and made a shopping list of promotional materials to purchase with the money allocated by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

The committee decided to ask Mohave County Treasurer Jeanne Kentch to buy 18 banners, 205 car magnets to adorn county vehicles, 12,000 emory boards, 10,000 note pads and 5,000 children tattoos. They also chose a blue logo.

There are about 300 federal programs in the U.S. that allocate over $800 billion per year based census-driven statistics.

In 2015, Arizona lost $887 per person from federal medical assistance programs due to the undercount in the 2010 census.

Those numbers and their consequences to Mohave County were explained through presentations given by committee member Nicole Bratley, who collected federal and state reports to calculate the direct impact of a census undercount on federal allocation of funds.

Programs that use census data to deliver funds to special communities include “Title 1” grants to local educational agencies and funds for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act that offers help to youth, adults and dislocated employees.