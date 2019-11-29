OFFERS
Fri, Nov. 29
Horoscopes | Nov. 30, 2019

Originally Published: November 29, 2019 12:57 p.m.

Birthdays: Kaley Cuoco, 34; Elisha Cuthbert, 37; Ben Stiller, 54; Billy Idol, 64.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Go over your finances, and make adjustments that will help you save. Cut back on expenses you don't need, and ease stress. Give yourself more time to spend on activities that cost less and encourage better health.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Talk over any pressing matters with people who can influence the way you live or what you do for a living. Spend time making positive personal changes that will make you look and feel your best. Make love and romance priorities.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Share your true feelings and show your emotions when dealing with personal relationships. Being honest will help you resolve any unfinished business. When in doubt, ask questions and find out exactly where you stand. Truth matters; secrets will be revealed.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be imaginative, and you'll come up with a way to encourage someone you love. A personal encounter you have will help you with prospects, professional decisions and joint endeavors. A romantic gesture will clear up uncertainty. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotions will tip the scale when it comes to relationship problems. Don't make irrational decisions based on assumptions. Take a moment to adjust your thinking, and consider the best path to take. Channel your energy into self-improvement.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep life simple, affordable and fun. Use your imagination, and you'll discover something that will increase your pleasure and make you and the ones you love happy. A positive change of mind, heart and emotional awareness should be your goal.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The past will come back to haunt you if you left issues unresolved. Make a concerted effort to deal with matters truthfully. Putting the past behind you will be a liberating experience. Be open, accommodating and kind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change of scenery will be energizing and enlightening. Explore your options, and consider what excites you the most. A positive attitude adjustment will help you gain support moving forward. An open discussion and a romantic gesture are encouraged.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get involved in something that moves you, and you will realize what you want to be doing with your time. Speak up on behalf of those who cannot fend for themselves. Your compassion and courage will lead to more significant opportunities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Just do it. Stop procrastinating, and set your sights on what you want to unfold. A change to the way you earn your living or an adjustment within a meaningful relationship will make your life easier and lower your stress.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When in doubt, sit tight. Don't let impulsiveness take over. Time is on your side, and making the right decision will determine how your life will unfold. Say little, focus on personal growth and consider what's best for everyone you love.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Join interest groups that enable you to make a difference. A change to the way you use your skills or handle your cash will help you get ahead financially. Negotiate a personal contract, and positive adjustments will follow. Romance is favored.

