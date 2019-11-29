Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving

KINGMAN – Most of Kingman may have escaped snow, at least through Thanksgiving, but there was no shortage of precipitation over the past three days. In fact, a record 1.25 inches of rain was recorded on Thursday, Nov. 28 at Kingman Municipal Airport.

With the exception of the Hualapai and Cerbat mountains, the Kingman area stayed a tad too warm to be impacted by any snow.

However, according to the National Weather Service, Kingman received 1.63 inches of precipitation between Wednesday, Nov. 27 and around 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29. All of that rain but 0.01 inches fell between early Thursday morning and early Friday morning.

In fact, the National Weather Service wrote on its Facebook page that Kingman, along with other nearby locations such as Las Vegas, broke its daily rainfall record from 1998. That record was 0.78. Kingman’s new record is a whopping 1.25 inches, which fell Thursday.

That precipitation was accompanied by windy conditions. Winds and gusts reached their peaks the evening of Thursday, Nov. 28, when wind speeds registered at 37 mph and gusts at 54 mph.

“Here at Hualapais we have 14 inches and it is still snowing,” said Jeremy Palmer, Hualapai Mountain Park Superintendent on Friday morning. Hualapai Mountain Road is closed from DW Ranch Road up on the way to the resort and a couple more inches of snow are expected.

The cabins at the Hualapais are full.

“We have our own plows so we maintain the park roads,” Palmer said. “So the road from the ranger station to the cabins is open.”







Other county roads affected according to Mohave County Roadworks Twitter account:

McNeal Road from Highway 68 to Chino Road

Boundary Cone Road from Ellery Street to Oatman Highway

Colorado Road from Agua Fria Drive to Burro Drive

Legend Ranch Road from Highway 93 to Agua Fria Drive

Shinarump Road from Aztec Road to Egar Road

Chino Road from Verde Road to Arivaca Road

Chino Road from Gila Rod to Verde Road

County Route 1 from Golden Shores to Courtwright



Oatman Highway from Mm40 to Mm6

Route 66?