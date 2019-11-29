Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
KINGMAN – Most of Kingman may have escaped snow, at least through Thanksgiving, but there was no shortage of precipitation over the past three days. In fact, a record 1.25 inches of rain was recorded on Thursday, Nov. 28 at Kingman Municipal Airport.
With the exception of the Hualapai and Cerbat mountains, the Kingman area stayed a tad too warm to be impacted by any snow.
However, according to the National Weather Service, Kingman received 1.63 inches of precipitation between Wednesday, Nov. 27 and around 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29. All of that rain but 0.01 inches fell between early Thursday morning and early Friday morning.
In fact, the National Weather Service wrote on its Facebook page that Kingman, along with other nearby locations such as Las Vegas, broke its daily rainfall record from 1998. That record was 0.78. Kingman’s new record is a whopping 1.25 inches, which fell Thursday.
That precipitation was accompanied by windy conditions. Winds and gusts reached their peaks the evening of Thursday, Nov. 28, when wind speeds registered at 37 mph and gusts at 54 mph.
“Here at Hualapais we have 14 inches and it is still snowing,” said Jeremy Palmer, Hualapai Mountain Park Superintendent on Friday morning. Hualapai Mountain Road is closed from DW Ranch Road up on the way to the resort and a couple more inches of snow are expected.
The cabins at the Hualapais are full.
“We have our own plows so we maintain the park roads,” Palmer said. “So the road from the ranger station to the cabins is open.”
Other county roads affected according to Mohave County Roadworks Twitter account:
McNeal Road from Highway 68 to Chino Road
Boundary Cone Road from Ellery Street to Oatman Highway
Colorado Road from Agua Fria Drive to Burro Drive
Legend Ranch Road from Highway 93 to Agua Fria Drive
Shinarump Road from Aztec Road to Egar Road
Chino Road from Verde Road to Arivaca Road
Chino Road from Gila Rod to Verde Road
County Route 1 from Golden Shores to Courtwright
Oatman Highway from Mm40 to Mm6
Route 66?
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
- Storm on the horizon, but winter forecast to be warmer than last
- Kingman Council takes a stand on Amtrak
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman Riot MMA opens new gym
- Mohave 911
- Licenses & Permits
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- From bygone eras: Havasu couple amasses treasured collection of curios
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: