More than a foot of snow falls on Hualapais
KINGMAN – Kingman was spared snow on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28, but there was plenty in sight when the sun rose on Friday.
The storm that closed parts of Interstate 40 and other roads left a blanket of snow on the Hualapai Mountains and the higher peaks of the Cerbats.
There was 14 inches and counting at Mohave County’s Hualapai Mountain Park late Friday morning.
While Kingman escaped measurable snow, there was no shortage of precipitation. A record 1.25 inches of rain was recorded on Thursday, Nov. 28 at Kingman Municipal Airport.
According to the National Weather Service, Kingman received 1.63 inches of precipitation between Wednesday, Nov. 27 and 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29.
The Weather Service wrote on its Facebook page that Kingman broke the daily rainfall record from Nov. 28, 1998, when .78 inches fell.
The rain was accompanied by windy conditions. Winds and gusts reached their peaks Thursday evening, when wind speeds registered at 37 mph and gusts at 54 mph.
Meanwhile, it was snowing on the mountain. “Here at Hualapai we have 14 inches and it is still snowing,” Hualapai Mountain Park Superintendent Jeremy Palmer said Friday morning.
Hualapai Mountain Road was closed from DW Ranch Road to the resort until early Friday afternoon, with the cabins at the Hualapais full.
“We have our own plows so we maintain the park roads,” Palmer said. “So the road from the ranger station to the cabins is open.”
Numerous Mohave County roads were closed on Thursday due to heavy rains, and four were still closed as of Friday afternoon. They were McNeal Road from Highway 68 to Chino Road; Shinarump Road from Aztec to Egar; County Route 1 from Golden Shores to Courtwright ; and Oatman Highway from mile marker 40 to mile marker 6.
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
- Storm on the horizon, but winter forecast to be warmer than last
- White House wants to mine uranium in Mohave County
- Kingman Riot MMA opens new gym
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave 911
- Kingman Council takes a stand on Amtrak
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Remains of body found in 2018 ID’d by officials
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Mohave 911
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: