OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Nov. 29
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

More than a foot of snow falls on Hualapais

Fresh snow covers a Mohave County Parks Department pickup truck at Hualapai Mountain Park on Friday, when more than a foot of fresh snow fell. County Parks has purchased a snowmaking machine to assure there’s snow on the ground for the 2019 Winter Wonderland on Saturday, Dec. 14. (Mohave County Parks photo)

Fresh snow covers a Mohave County Parks Department pickup truck at Hualapai Mountain Park on Friday, when more than a foot of fresh snow fell. County Parks has purchased a snowmaking machine to assure there’s snow on the ground for the 2019 Winter Wonderland on Saturday, Dec. 14. (Mohave County Parks photo)

Originally Published: November 29, 2019 5:11 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman was spared snow on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28, but there was plenty in sight when the sun rose on Friday.

The storm that closed parts of Interstate 40 and other roads left a blanket of snow on the Hualapai Mountains and the higher peaks of the Cerbats.

There was 14 inches and counting at Mohave County’s Hualapai Mountain Park late Friday morning.

While Kingman escaped measurable snow, there was no shortage of precipitation. A record 1.25 inches of rain was recorded on Thursday, Nov. 28 at Kingman Municipal Airport.

According to the National Weather Service, Kingman received 1.63 inches of precipitation between Wednesday, Nov. 27 and 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29.

The Weather Service wrote on its Facebook page that Kingman broke the daily rainfall record from Nov. 28, 1998, when .78 inches fell.

The rain was accompanied by windy conditions. Winds and gusts reached their peaks Thursday evening, when wind speeds registered at 37 mph and gusts at 54 mph.

Meanwhile, it was snowing on the mountain. “Here at Hualapai we have 14 inches and it is still snowing,” Hualapai Mountain Park Superintendent Jeremy Palmer said Friday morning.

Hualapai Mountain Road was closed from DW Ranch Road to the resort until early Friday afternoon, with the cabins at the Hualapais full.

“We have our own plows so we maintain the park roads,” Palmer said. “So the road from the ranger station to the cabins is open.”


Numerous Mohave County roads were closed on Thursday due to heavy rains, and four were still closed as of Friday afternoon. They were McNeal Road from Highway 68 to Chino Road; Shinarump Road from Aztec to Egar; County Route 1 from Golden Shores to Courtwright ; and Oatman Highway from mile marker 40 to mile marker 6.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
Despite another dose of snow, most roads are open
Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
Kingman will get a chance to dry out, but chance for rain showers today
Wintry weather expected for the Christmas weekend

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News