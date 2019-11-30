Curb extensions for sidewalk dining on council agenda

KINGMAN – Parklets and pedlets will be back on the agenda when City Council convenes at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Parklets and pedlets are extensions of the curb that provide room for fixed and movable seating, plants and sidewalk dining areas. They are being eyed for downtown Kingman.

The pilot program would allow one to three business applicants to work with staff on the project the first year.

Council, on the recommendation of staff, will consider renewing job order contracts with four contractors for water and wastewater plant facilities construction services.

The original contract was approved Dec. 4, 2018 with Felix Construction, I-Corp Arizona, Schofield Civil Construction and KE&G Construction.

If approved, the new contract will run through Dec. 3, 2020.

The City could approve an item that would see the development of a risk and resiliency assessment and emergency response plan for Kingman’s water system.

The American Water Infrastructure Act requires community water systems that serve populations greater than 3,300 to prepare a response plan by June 30, 2021.

The City has a proposal from national consulting firm Hazen and Sawyer for development of the plan, with the $75,800 cost coming from the Colorado River Fund.

Hazen and Sawyer may also be hired to develop a water conservation plan for Kingman’s water utility at a cost of $73,600, also from the Colorado River Fund.

Information provided by the City of Kingman