OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Nov. 30
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Curb extensions for sidewalk dining on council agenda

A pedlet, an extension of the curb to allow for curbside dining and landscaping, is shown in this photo provided by the City of Kingman. City Countil will consider a pilot program to allow pedlets and similar extensions in front of businesses in downtown Kingman. (Courtesy photo)

A pedlet, an extension of the curb to allow for curbside dining and landscaping, is shown in this photo provided by the City of Kingman. City Countil will consider a pilot program to allow pedlets and similar extensions in front of businesses in downtown Kingman. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 30, 2019 7 a.m.

KINGMAN – Parklets and pedlets will be back on the agenda when City Council convenes at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Parklets and pedlets are extensions of the curb that provide room for fixed and movable seating, plants and sidewalk dining areas. They are being eyed for downtown Kingman.

The pilot program would allow one to three business applicants to work with staff on the project the first year.

Council, on the recommendation of staff, will consider renewing job order contracts with four contractors for water and wastewater plant facilities construction services.

The original contract was approved Dec. 4, 2018 with Felix Construction, I-Corp Arizona, Schofield Civil Construction and KE&G Construction.

If approved, the new contract will run through Dec. 3, 2020.

The City could approve an item that would see the development of a risk and resiliency assessment and emergency response plan for Kingman’s water system.

The American Water Infrastructure Act requires community water systems that serve populations greater than 3,300 to prepare a response plan by June 30, 2021.

The City has a proposal from national consulting firm Hazen and Sawyer for development of the plan, with the $75,800 cost coming from the Colorado River Fund.

Hazen and Sawyer may also be hired to develop a water conservation plan for Kingman’s water utility at a cost of $73,600, also from the Colorado River Fund.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rancho Sante Fe interchange returns to Council agenda
Parklets, pedlets could pave way for outdoor dining downtown
Crews move power poles as part of improvement district project
Animal ban returns to Council’s agenda
Work planned on Stockton Hill Road

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News