OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Nov. 30
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston

Scott Preston of Kingman, right, poses with some of the children who took advantage of his free ticket offer for a prior Star Wars movie opening. (Miner file photo)

Scott Preston of Kingman, right, poses with some of the children who took advantage of his free ticket offer for a prior Star Wars movie opening. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Casey Jones
Originally Published: November 30, 2019 6:54 p.m.

KINGMAN – Scott Preston is inviting each and every one of you – or at least the first 284 of you – to the movies.

The Kingman resident and owner of Preston Investments has bought every ticket for the first two showings of the new Star Wars movie in Kingman. And he’s giving them away.

So if you want to see “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” at Brenden Theatres Kingman 4 on opening night all you have to do is pick up the tickets and promise to have a good time.

Go to Preston Investments at 4345 Stockton Hill Road during regular office hours – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays – to pick up your pass.

Tickets will be for the 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. showings on Thursday, Dec. 19, the night before the movie officially opens.

Just a few rules. Limit your request to your family. No scalping. And Scott Preston enters the theater first, and gets to pick his seat.

It doesn’t seem too much to ask, for a man who splurged for 284 tickets at $9.21 apiece, and has never missed a Star Wars movie.

Scott has been a fan for life. He was 5 years old when the first Star Wars movie was released in 1977, and still counts the original trilogy as his favorites.

This will be the third time Preston has sprung for the entire crowd for a Star Wars opening in Kingman. And his wife, Emilie, couldn’t be happier. “I married into it. I enjoy it,” she said.

The feedback, as you might expect, has been positive. “We have kids coloring us pictures. People will come up in the movie and say ‘thank you,’” Emilie recalled.

“We try to do a lot for the community,” Scott Preston explained.

The gesture, Brenden Theatres Kingman 4 Manager Annette Lochner said, is well received.

“I think it’s awesome that he does this for the community,” Lochner said. “Many people aren’t able to come to the movies with their kids because of the cost to take your family.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Local business man wants others to share in the ‘Force’
Is this the biggest 'Star Wars' nerd in Kingman?
Rogue 161? Preston donation part of 'the season of giving'
‘Star Wars’ fan shares the force
Star Wars: The Fandom Awakens

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News