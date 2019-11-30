OFFERS
Sat, Nov. 30
Grants for radios, runway on Council agenda

Kingman City Council will consider an engineering agreement for the design and rehabilitation of the Kingman Municipal Airport’s main runway. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 30, 2019 1 p.m.

KINGMAN – City Council will consider purchasing portable radios for the Kingman Fire Department, using a Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters grant. The grant is for $135,136, with the City providing a 10% match of $13,513.

The main runway at Kingman Municipal Airport is also on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, set for 6 p.m. in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The City applied to the Federal Aviation Administration and the Arizona Department of Transportation for grant assistance for the design and rehabilitation of Kingman Municipal Airport’s main runway.

It’s expected that the FAA will provide 91% of the estimated project cost – about $2.36 million – while the City and ADOT will split the remainder at $116,220 each. The total project cost is estimated at $2.6 million.

The proposed engineering agreement for the work, which will be considered by Council, is with C&S Engineers, Inc.

Greg Benetti of Benetti Builders has submitted a request for a sewer variance for a single-family home at 1704 Florence Ave. Staff opposes the request because it feels there should be a sewer line extension across the Western Avenue frontage of the property, as vacant property on the west side and on the south of the property could benefit.

The Municipal Utility Commission unanimously denied the variance in October.

Council will also receive an update on the management services agreement implemented in August with Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District.

To be discussed are the status of the agreement, progress on items identified as priorities, and a status report of levels of service, impacts to the City and issues being addressed.

Tuesday’s 5 p.m. work session has been canceled.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

