Horoscopes | Dec. 1, 2019

Birthdays: Vance Joy, 32; Sarah Silverman, 49; Nestor Carbonell, 52; Bette Midler, 74.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Concentrate on what you want to accomplish. Do your own thing, and say no to avoid joint ventures.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Let others know your intentions before you begin. Offer everyone the freedom you expect in return.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t get drawn into someone’s problems. Concentrate on honing your skills, improving your health or making personal financial adjustments that will help lower your monthly overhead.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Pursue something creative, attend a social event or kick back with people you love, and enjoy your day. Relax, live in the moment and make the most of your day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get involved in something that helps ease stress and takes your mind off annoyances. A change someone makes may not be to your liking, but in the end, you’ll realize it is to your benefit.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t feel you have to control what other people do. A change of attitude will make a difference in a meaningful relationship.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen carefully, rely on experience and use common sense when dealing with others. A change of environment will lift your spirits.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An emotional situation will lead to a dispute if you aren’t careful. Look for positive alternatives, and make suggestions that are beneficial to you as well as to those who will be affected by the decisions you make.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Refuse to let your emotions overrule what’s right and best for you. Rely on what’s happened in the past to guide you in a promising direction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A positive change at home will open up conversations that are exciting and can lead to lifestyle changes. Love, romance and adventure are on the rise, along with personal improvements that are sure to result in better health.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Choose optimism over negativity. Concentrate on activities you enjoy and whatever satisfies you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take a look at your personal affairs, and get your paperwork in order. Make a suggestion that will improve a personal contract you have with someone you love.