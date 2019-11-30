Kingman Photo | Giving thanks for 4H
Originally Published: November 30, 2019 7:01 p.m.
The Fancy Feathers and Furs 4H Club of Kingman provided a Thanksgiving basket for a needy family as a service project.
The club met at Smith’s Food and Drug and bought everything needed for the basket.
