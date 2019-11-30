OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Nov. 30
Kingman Photo | Giving thanks for 4H

The Fancy Feathers and Furs 4H Club of Kingman poses at Smith's Food and Drug.(Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 30, 2019 7:01 p.m.

The Fancy Feathers and Furs 4H Club of Kingman provided a Thanksgiving basket for a needy family as a service project.

The club met at Smith’s Food and Drug and bought everything needed for the basket.

