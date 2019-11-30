Licenses & Permits | Dec. 1

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 22: Redmond Construction: Topock; demo manufactured home and additions.

Eagle Masonry & Fence: 1671 Magellan Drive, Mohave Valley; block wall.

Kyle Ogden: 5804 N. Kingman Reef Lane, Kingman; relocate propane tank.

Pablo Jimenez: Dolan Springs; electric for well only.

Alexis Paredes: 3689 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; remodel mobile home.

Keith Blighton: 3716 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; 200 amp electrical service.

Walker Service Electric: Kingman; power pole replace and 200 amp meter stack for well only.

Montessori Preparatory Academy: 1863 E. Panadero Road, Mohave Valley; change to classroom C.

Stephen Watton: Lake Havasu City; move electrical panel.

Dale Petry and J & P Services: 875 S. Ty Road, Kingman; demo all front structures.

Dale Petry and J & P Services: Kingman; demo all structures.

Dale Petry and J & P Services: 1003 S. Blake Ranch Road, Kingman; demo all structures.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 27:

Off the Peel: 532 Beale St., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

Mohave Shadez: 3843 N. Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; awnings; $277.

Mohave Shadez: 3605 N. Kenneth Road, Kingman; awnings; $87.

Mohave Shadez: 2942 Rawhide Drive, Kingman; awnings; $277.

Truelove Plumbing: 2415 Louise Ave., Kingman; gas; $54.

Paul Jones: 2425 Crozier Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

Angle Homes: 4267 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,622.

Angle Homes: 3363 Brenda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,144.

Angle Homes: 1154 Pronghorn Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,500.

Angle Homes: 2259 Indigo St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,315.

HDS Building Systems: 2251 Indigo St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,980.

Patience Barkhurst: 3130 Miles Drive, Kingman; remodel; $114.

Discount Sign Company: 3535 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; attached to building; $68.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Nov. 27:

Rigobigo Inc.: 3191 Airway Ave., Kingman.

Lee-Anne’s Supplements and Services: 810 Eastern St., Ste. A, Kingman; health products.

Shady Grove Records: 525 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman.

Right Way Home Maintenance: 2790 Butler Ave., Kingman; contractor.