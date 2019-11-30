OFFERS
Licenses & Permits | Dec. 1

Mohave County and the City of Kingman issued dozens of building permits last week. (Daily Miner file photo)

Mohave County and the City of Kingman issued dozens of building permits last week. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 30, 2019 11 a.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 22: Redmond Construction: Topock; demo manufactured home and additions.

Eagle Masonry & Fence: 1671 Magellan Drive, Mohave Valley; block wall.

Kyle Ogden: 5804 N. Kingman Reef Lane, Kingman; relocate propane tank.

Pablo Jimenez: Dolan Springs; electric for well only.

Alexis Paredes: 3689 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; remodel mobile home.

Keith Blighton: 3716 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; 200 amp electrical service.

Walker Service Electric: Kingman; power pole replace and 200 amp meter stack for well only.

Montessori Preparatory Academy: 1863 E. Panadero Road, Mohave Valley; change to classroom C.

Stephen Watton: Lake Havasu City; move electrical panel.

Dale Petry and J & P Services: 875 S. Ty Road, Kingman; demo all front structures.

Dale Petry and J & P Services: Kingman; demo all structures.

Dale Petry and J & P Services: 1003 S. Blake Ranch Road, Kingman; demo all structures.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 27:

Off the Peel: 532 Beale St., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

Mohave Shadez: 3843 N. Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; awnings; $277.

Mohave Shadez: 3605 N. Kenneth Road, Kingman; awnings; $87.

Mohave Shadez: 2942 Rawhide Drive, Kingman; awnings; $277.

Truelove Plumbing: 2415 Louise Ave., Kingman; gas; $54.

Paul Jones: 2425 Crozier Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

Angle Homes: 4267 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,622.

Angle Homes: 3363 Brenda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,144.

Angle Homes: 1154 Pronghorn Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,500.

Angle Homes: 2259 Indigo St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,315.

HDS Building Systems: 2251 Indigo St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,980.

Patience Barkhurst: 3130 Miles Drive, Kingman; remodel; $114.

Discount Sign Company: 3535 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; attached to building; $68.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Nov. 27:

Rigobigo Inc.: 3191 Airway Ave., Kingman.

Lee-Anne’s Supplements and Services: 810 Eastern St., Ste. A, Kingman; health products.

Shady Grove Records: 525 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman.

Right Way Home Maintenance: 2790 Butler Ave., Kingman; contractor.

