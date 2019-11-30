Obituary | Gary John Kinney
Gary John Kinney (Vietnam Marine Corps veteran) passed away peacefully in his home in Kingman, Arizona on Nov. 14, 2019.
He was born on Oct. 29, 1949 in Jackson, Michigan to Dale (WWII, Korean War & Vietnam Navy veteran) and Marion Kinney. He is survived by his children Curtis Kinney (Kristina) and Allison Ballard (Nathan); grandchildren Alauna, Nathan, Maxwell and Wesley; siblings Sandy Bauer and Karen Mueller (Mark); nieces and nephew April, Bill Jr. and Tonya; extended family, and Marine Corps and Motorcycle Club brothers. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Marissa Kinney.
The family thanks Gary’s doctor and staff at the local Kingman VA Clinic and the KRMC Cancer Center, and his care giver Scherrie for all the wonderful care they provided throughout the years. The family would also like to thank the KRMC Hospice team for all their support through the final days of Gary’s journey.
Arrangements are by Mohave Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Kinney family at mohavememorial.com.
