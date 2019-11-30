Obituary | Iris Ann Schuchert

Iris Ann Schuchert Bullen Thayer passed away on Nov. 25, 2019 in Kingman, Arizona surrounded by her family.

She and her husband, Robert Thayer (deceased), had lived in Kingman since 1994. Iris was born in Victoria, Texas to Clarence James Schuchert and Othelia Adele Hollas Schuchert on Aug. 19, 1931. In 1953 she married Bobby Winston Bullen in Idaho Falls, Idaho and from this marriage all seven of her children were born.

In 1971 her marriage ended. In 1982 she met Robert Thayer, the love of her life, and they were married and sealed for time and eternity in 1983 in the Idaho Falls temple in the presence of many friends and all seven children.

Iris is survived by her children, Robert (Denise) Bullen, Idaho Falls, Idaho, Carl (Joan) Bullen, Kingman, Arizona, William (Becky) Bullen, Kingman, Arizona, Joy Bullen Brady (Chris), Kingman, Arizona, Jill Bullen Allred (Delwin), Castle Rock, Colorado, Benjamin Bullen (Chrissi), Colorado Springs, Colorado and Jan Bullen Reed, (Dan), Kingman, Arizona; brother Jim Schuchert (Ching), South Jordan, Utah; 31 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren. She will be buried next to her husband Robert in the Kingman Cemetery.

Services will be held at the LDS Rutherford Church, 3180 Rutherford Dr., Kingman, Arizona. Viewing at 10 a.m., services at 11 a.m., burial at noon.