Obituary | Nancy Ann Terry

Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Nov. 30
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Nancy Ann Terry

Nancy Ann Terry

Originally Published: November 30, 2019 7:12 p.m.

Nancy was born on Sept. 21, 1942 in Syracuse, New York. She left this life for a better place on Nov. 11, 2019 at City of Hope in Duarte, California.

Arrangements are under the direction of Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills, California. A memorial is being planned for April in Syracuse, New York. She was a proud member of the Elks, Moose and The Kingman Social Club.

She is survived by her husband, Frank, and children Karl Turner, Keith Turner, Karin Kricorian, Allison Terry, Scott Terry and Deanna Fineran; and brother Jerry Syczechowiak.

Nancy loved to play cards, Bingo and travel with Frank. The light of her life was three young grandchildren – Kyle Turner, Katherine Kricorian and Christopher Kricorian.

She is loved and will forever be missed by her husband, friends and family. We love you Nancy and may the peace of the Lord be with you.

