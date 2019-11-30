OFFERS
Parks Department will make snow for this year’s Winter Wonderland

More than a foot of snow fell in the Hualapai Mountains near Kingman in recent days. County Parks has purchased a snowmaking machine to assure there’s snow on the ground for the 2019 Winter Wonderland on Saturday, Dec. 14. (Mohave County Parks photo)

More than a foot of snow fell in the Hualapai Mountains near Kingman in recent days. County Parks has purchased a snowmaking machine to assure there’s snow on the ground for the 2019 Winter Wonderland on Saturday, Dec. 14. (Mohave County Parks photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: November 30, 2019 7:20 p.m.

KINGMAN – This year’s Hualapai Winter Wonderland event on Saturday, Dec. 14 will be white no matter what. That’s because if Mother Nature fails to deliver a fresh layer of snow, Mohave County Parks will.

The Parks Department has purchased a snow-making machine for $1,800 to guarantee the winter fun. The event is set for noon to 4 p.m. at Hualapai Mountain Park.

The machine could also be used for other events.

“This is the first time we will be using a snow machine,” said Hal Barton, Mohave County Parks administrator. “We want to be ready whenever there is a large event and we have visitors with kids.”

Barton stressed that the money for the snow machine did not come from the county’s general fund, which means the snow extravaganza is not being financed with taxpayers’ dollars.

SNOWatHOME on Discovery Channel "The Party Planner" with David Tutera by SNOWatHOME

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 3 approved a “Sponsorship Fee Schedule” for the Winter Wonderland event, with all sponsorships going into a special fund to assist Parks with the purchase of holiday lights and decorations.

For the 2019 Winter Wonderland, Parks has received $1,625 in donations. The donors are Hualapai Valley Farms LLC, Martin Swanty, Oasis Day Spa, Kingman Regional Medical Center, Mohave State Bank, Kingman Furniture, Event Studio and Safeway.

Winter Wonderland is the time when Hualapai Mountain Park invites the whole community of Mohave County to take pictures with Santa; enjoy a hayride, hot cocoa, candy canes, roasted marshmallows and themed games; and partake in holiday-themed crafts.

This year's Winter Wonderland will be bigger and more successful than ever, the Parks Department promises. Admission costs $10 per vehicle.

“Right now we have around 10 inches on the ground up there,” Barton said on Black Friday, Nov. 29, two weeks before the event with the Hualapais covered with a white quilt of snow.

“But if we need snow, we are ready,” he said.

