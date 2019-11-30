OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Nov. 30
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | Dec. 1, 2019

If the issue can’t be resolved by neighbors working together, disgruntled parties can contact KPD and say they wish to report a dog barking excessively. From there, an officer will be dispatched to handle the situation. (Adobe Image)

If the issue can’t be resolved by neighbors working together, disgruntled parties can contact KPD and say they wish to report a dog barking excessively. From there, an officer will be dispatched to handle the situation. (Adobe Image)

Originally Published: November 30, 2019 7:38 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Excessive barking could cost dog owners $250 – Called Neighborhood Services about barking dogs. They came out. Nothing has been done. Read the article in the Wednesday paper. They want you to contact the neighbors. It’s not my job.

Michael Reagan: Making a sham of impeachment – All the previous incidents Reagan expounds upon do not involve a sitting American government asking a foreign nation to get dirt on a political rival. Why do conservatives not understand this?

Water woes – I’m happy our City Council is supporting Bullhead and Lake Havasu with their water concerns. But what are they doing about our own water concerns. Please tell me they have put a stop to any drilling by these farms until after we receive the water report.

Mohave County draws a line in the sand – Hooray for the Board of Supervisors! You have finally done something good. Stay with it and get the job done. Let this not be just “lip service” and “headline grabbing.”

Traffic calming – If you can’t use speed bumps to fill potholes, can you use local politicians!

White House Christmas tree delivered – Never seen the White House decorations more beautiful than under Melania Trump. Her knack for dressing includes dressing trees. First year, the national press totally put them down to be mean. Let’s hope the press has grown up a bit.

I would appreciate it if the city would fill the pothole at the end of Legacy where Legacy intersects with Willow.

Thanks to the Garlic Clove Restaurant, the Grand Events Center and the volunteers for the free and delicious Thanksgiving dinner.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rants and Raves | Nov. 17, 2019
Rants and Raves | Sept. 17, 2019
Rants and Raves | Oct. 13, 2019
Rants and Raves | Oct. 4, 2019
Rants and Raves | Oct. 17, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News