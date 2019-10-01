Brews, Brats and fun for tots

The Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Brews and Brats Oktoberfest celebration is just a few days away. This year activities for all ages, authentic German music, and as always, a variety of German food and craft beer will be on tap for attendees.

The 12th annual Oktoberfest starts at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 and runs until 10 p.m. at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St. Festivities will continue from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Mary K. Clark, event chair, highlighted that admission is free.

A new addition this year is the Kids’ Fest, which will offer games and activities for children of all ages. Younger kids can participate in activities such as face painting and treasure hunts, while older children can play corn hole or compete in relay races.

“We like to think that Oktoberfest is a family event, but I often see kids kind of wondering around like: ‘This is OK, but not that much fun for me,’” Clark said. “We thought we would go ahead and have some activities for them to do, because kids want to be having fun.”

Upon entering the gates, there will be plenty of food and items on which attendees can spend their money. Clark said 15-20 vendors selling a variety of crafts and other items will be present. And Oktoberfest wouldn’t be Oktoberfest without a selection of German food and specialty beer. Route 66 Rotary, with the help of Black Bridge Brewery, has those aspects of the celebration covered, too.

Bratwurst boiled in beer and grilled over open flames, sauerkraut made with a special Route 66 Rotary recipe, authentic German soft pretzels, vegetarian German potato soup and apple cake will all be available.

“So there’s something for everybody to enjoy,” Clark said.

Black Bridge Brewery is expected to provide five different craft beers, a selection that Clark said is again sure to have something for everyone. That includes a special Oktoberfest brew that is always popular. Those who don’t enjoy beer, or who need a break from beer, can purchase red and white wines.

There will be no shortage of entertainment, with performers from Kingman and even a band from Germany. Blaskapelle Lüchtrignen, an authentic German band, will take to the stage from 3–6 p.m. Friday and from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Clark explained the approximately 49-member band comes to the United States every five years. This year, they reached out to the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club and expressed interest in performing at this year’s Oktoberfest.

“We’re thrilled to have them here. It’s very authentic with the band in German costume,” Clark said. “They’ll lead some dancing, some singing, they will be getting the crowd involved.”

Rockerfellas will then perform Friday evening, and the Swillers on Saturday evening.

“They’re local groups and are quite popular,” Clark said. “They have a following in our area.”

Brews and Brats Oktoberfest is the club’s major fundraising event. Proceeds go to the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club Foundation, which pays for the club’s service projects throughout the community.

Those projects include providing ADA accessibility at the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, and teacher micro grants for a project or equipment not included in the school’s budget. Third-graders in the area receive dictionaries courtesy of Route 66 Rotary, and last year the club installed an all-inclusive play swing at Metcalfe Park.

“Come out and enjoy local craft beer, good food, great entertainment, family fun activities, and help the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club help our community,” Clark said.