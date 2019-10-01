County to create planner position for Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program

KINGMAN – Public Health Director Denise Burley will ask Mohave County Board of Supervisors to create a permanent planner position for the Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program at the meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the County Administration Building, 700 W Beale St.

The position is fully funded by a grant, with no additional cost to the county.

“The program is currently in need of a planner position to assist in the grant deliverables,” wrote Burley in a memo to the board. “Presently, there is a temporary employee functioning in that role and it has been determined that there is a need to have someone in a permanent position to ensure grant deliverables are accomplished.”

The position would provide specialized complex administrative and technical support for the program. The individual would be a liaison to the community; participate in task forces and outreach programs; develop and maintain comprehensive all-hazards response plans; and strengthen Mohave County’s Medical Reserve Corps.

“The Public Health Emergency Preparedness grant, housed in the Mohave County Dept. of Public Health, was created to detect and respond to natural or intentional disease events,” Burley wrote.

The program is paid for through the Arizona Department of Health Services with a federally funded grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The purpose of the grant is to ensure the public health system of Arizona is prepared for public health emergencies.

An ideal candidate would possess knowledge of Arizona laws governing public health, and emergency preparedness and response. They would also have knowledge of federal and state grant programs, special fund accounting and accountability standards.