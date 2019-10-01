Kingmanites arrested on drug, weapons, misconduct charges

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is reporting the arrest of two Kingmanites who allegedly were in possession of dangerous drugs, weapons and body armor.

At about 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, officers arrived at a parking lot in the 3400 block of N. Stockton Hill Road in reference to reports of two unconscious subjects within a parked car. Officers arrived and made contact with the subjects, identified as David Joe Concepcion, 44 of Kingman, and Amber Rodriguez Copsey, 24 of Kingman.

KPD reports both individuals were under the influence of drugs. During the investigation, officers found that both were in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, two handguns, body armor and assorted drug paraphernalia related to drug sales. Law enforcement said both Concepcion and Copsey admitted involvement in the offenses.

Concepcion and Copsey were arrested on charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, weapons misconduct and misconduct involving body armor, all felonies. Possession of a firearm and/or body armor during the commission of a drug offense is a felony crime.

Both were booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

