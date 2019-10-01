OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 01
Weather  63.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Local museums seek volunteers

Volunteers at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts research facility have worked on map encapsulation. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Volunteers at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts research facility have worked on map encapsulation. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: October 1, 2019 4:52 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County receives visitors from every corner of the world to learn about the area’s vast history.

Mohave Museum of History and Arts is hosting a volunteer fair for people interested in volunteering at the Bonelli House, Powerhouse Visitor Center Route 66 Museum, and Mohave Museum of History and Arts.

Currently there are about 40 volunteers on staff. Volunteers at the Bonelli House, 430 Spring St., are needed as tour guides to escort visitors through the house. Volunteers tell stories about the house and the history of the Bonelli family.

They are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers work four-hour shifts Mondays through Fridays.

The AZ Route 66 Museum is in need of front desk greeters. They meet and greet people from across the country and world.

“At the Powerhouse, we have European visitors and it’s fun to meet people from all over the world and learn about the Powerhouse,” Louise Benner, volunteer coordinator said.

Volunteer greeters and gift shop cashiers are also needed at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts. Training will be provided.

Volunteers can also assist in the research facility/library. Volunteers in the research facility work Wednesdays and Thursdays on projects like encapsulating maps, cataloguing historic documents, organizing vertical files or assisting in research projects.

In the photo department volunteers are needed to organize photos, upload them to e-Hive archives and fulfill photo requests. There are four-hour shifts available at the museum from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1-5 p.m.

“The highlight is you are part of the community and sponsoring Kingman, everyone is on vacation, everyone is friendly and there’s no stress,” Benner said.

The volunteer fair starts at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at Mohave Museum, 400 Beale St.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

History and art take center stage with museum volunteer
Management shift means one-stop shopping for museum ticket
Deal completes museum tour package
All mapped-out: Museum receives grant for map preservation
Museums in Package Deal

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News