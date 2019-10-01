Local museums seek volunteers
KINGMAN – Mohave County receives visitors from every corner of the world to learn about the area’s vast history.
Mohave Museum of History and Arts is hosting a volunteer fair for people interested in volunteering at the Bonelli House, Powerhouse Visitor Center Route 66 Museum, and Mohave Museum of History and Arts.
Currently there are about 40 volunteers on staff. Volunteers at the Bonelli House, 430 Spring St., are needed as tour guides to escort visitors through the house. Volunteers tell stories about the house and the history of the Bonelli family.
They are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers work four-hour shifts Mondays through Fridays.
The AZ Route 66 Museum is in need of front desk greeters. They meet and greet people from across the country and world.
“At the Powerhouse, we have European visitors and it’s fun to meet people from all over the world and learn about the Powerhouse,” Louise Benner, volunteer coordinator said.
Volunteer greeters and gift shop cashiers are also needed at the Mohave Museum of History and Arts. Training will be provided.
Volunteers can also assist in the research facility/library. Volunteers in the research facility work Wednesdays and Thursdays on projects like encapsulating maps, cataloguing historic documents, organizing vertical files or assisting in research projects.
In the photo department volunteers are needed to organize photos, upload them to e-Hive archives and fulfill photo requests. There are four-hour shifts available at the museum from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1-5 p.m.
“The highlight is you are part of the community and sponsoring Kingman, everyone is on vacation, everyone is friendly and there’s no stress,” Benner said.
The volunteer fair starts at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at Mohave Museum, 400 Beale St.
