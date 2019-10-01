Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Will Ukraine-gate imperil Biden’s bid? – Who is this “Middle America” that has empowered the President? The right-wing conservatives are not “Middle America.” They don’t have the numbers and never will.

Local Reps/Dems Talk Impeachment – The whistleblower and the CIA agent that worked for Obama’s John Brennan are Trump haters. Adam Schiff did a lie filled parody of what Trump meant on his 7-25-19 Ukraine call; only admitted the lies when forced by Republicans.

Trauma for Migrant Children – The trauma is dragging innocent children hundreds of miles with no food, medicine, toilets, girls raped, then blaming the United States for their horrible decisions. Many, especially girls, are sold repeatedly to coyotes to make a “family.” Unholy.

Handicapped parking spaces – The city does not seem to enforce ADA rules. There are businesses that put these spaces far away from their front entrances. All it would take is a paint job. I would like to see a boycott of these businesses.

Response to Rants and Raves: Trump says locked and loaded – Let’s get it right. Trump did go to a military school from age 12 until graduation six years later. A leader there; he’s always loved the military. Recall, the Clintons used Marines to serve food to guests.

Community support of rodeo – Although not a rodeo fan I agree Kingman needs to stay in the cowboy business. Rodeo represents a historically unique and poetically magic culture. After living in midwest then metro areas, I pridefully bought my young son cowboy boots.

Divided America – Sorry. I recently traveled America’s rural towns: Texas, Iowa, Ohio, New Jersey and all points in-between, and I tell you these small but surprisingly diverse communities are not divided. Division is mostly a big media talking point. Don’t get sucked in.

President Donald Trump is not the only one in trouble. As the Mooch (a reformed Trumper) states: “Working for a criminal turns you into one yourself.” With what has come to light so many around Trump are exposed to coverups, unlawful obstruction to Congress, corruption, lying under oath and it seems endless crimes.