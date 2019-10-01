Rotary revs up for Street Drags
The Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club got a preview of what to expect at the Route 66 Street Drags, minus the revving engines and burning rubber.
Brian Devincenzi, COO and executive producer of the Route 66 Street Drags, told club members about the event at a Sept. 27, 2019 meeting. The event is slated for Oct. 25-27 in Kingman.
Devincenzi said about 300 cars are expected to compete for titles in nine separate classes. It will be the largest legal street drag race ever held on historic Route 66. For more details visit www.RT66streetdrags.com or call 530-521-4016.
Information provided by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club
