Route 66 Street Drags return, volunteers needed

The Route 66 Street Drags will return in October for the first time since 2011, and with changes made to make the event bigger and better than ever, the call is still out for volunteers to lend a hand.

The street drags will take place over three days, starting Friday, Oct. 25 and running through Sunday, Oct. 27. The location has been changed from downtown on Beale Street to Route 66, or Andy Devine Avenue, between NAPA Auto Parts and Martin Swanty Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram.

“We’re literally going to close Route 66 down from Airfield Avenue to the fairgrounds,” said Brian Devincenzi of the street drags. “It’s drag racing, only it’s legal drag racing. We’re going to have 300 cars racing for three days down Route 66 for an eighth of a mile.”

Devincenzi explained drag racing typically utilizes a stretch of road a quarter-mile long. This year’s street drags will race half that distance, which is still double the distance of prior street drags held in Kingman.

Significant manpower is required to pull off the event. There are currently around 40 volunteers, but with three full days of racing in store, more are always welcome.

Devincenzi said the only qualifications for volunteers are that they be at least 18 years old and able to spend long periods of time on their feet. Volunteers can help with ticket booths, parking, trash, security and more. Those interested don’t have to volunteer for all three days, but can lend a helping hand whenever they can. Volunteers will also work in shifts.

“Whatever fits their schedule,” Devincenzi said.

The Route 66 Street Drags will hold an organizing and planning meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at Century 21 Barbara Ricca Realty, 4005 Stockton Hill Road. For more information or to volunteer, email to volunteers4drags@gmail.com.