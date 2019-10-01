OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Oct. 01
Weather  63.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Route 66 Street Drags return, volunteers needed

The Route 66 Street Drags will take place over the course of three days, starting Friday, Oct. 25 and running through Sunday, Oct. 27. (Photo by Chris Hearn on Unsplash)

The Route 66 Street Drags will take place over the course of three days, starting Friday, Oct. 25 and running through Sunday, Oct. 27. (Photo by Chris Hearn on Unsplash)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: October 1, 2019 4:55 p.m.

The Route 66 Street Drags will return in October for the first time since 2011, and with changes made to make the event bigger and better than ever, the call is still out for volunteers to lend a hand.

The street drags will take place over three days, starting Friday, Oct. 25 and running through Sunday, Oct. 27. The location has been changed from downtown on Beale Street to Route 66, or Andy Devine Avenue, between NAPA Auto Parts and Martin Swanty Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram.

“We’re literally going to close Route 66 down from Airfield Avenue to the fairgrounds,” said Brian Devincenzi of the street drags. “It’s drag racing, only it’s legal drag racing. We’re going to have 300 cars racing for three days down Route 66 for an eighth of a mile.”

Devincenzi explained drag racing typically utilizes a stretch of road a quarter-mile long. This year’s street drags will race half that distance, which is still double the distance of prior street drags held in Kingman.

Significant manpower is required to pull off the event. There are currently around 40 volunteers, but with three full days of racing in store, more are always welcome.

Devincenzi said the only qualifications for volunteers are that they be at least 18 years old and able to spend long periods of time on their feet. Volunteers can help with ticket booths, parking, trash, security and more. Those interested don’t have to volunteer for all three days, but can lend a helping hand whenever they can. Volunteers will also work in shifts.

“Whatever fits their schedule,” Devincenzi said.

The Route 66 Street Drags will hold an organizing and planning meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at Century 21 Barbara Ricca Realty, 4005 Stockton Hill Road. For more information or to volunteer, email to volunteers4drags@gmail.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Drag race added to air show
Rotary revs up for Street Drags
Street Drags organizers seek volunteers
Street drags up next for Kingman
Tourism officials give drag racers $5,000

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News