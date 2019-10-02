OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 03
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Gal pal encroaches on man’s relationship with girlfriend

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: October 2, 2019 6:48 p.m.

Dear Abby: My boyfriend and I have been together for nearly a year. He has several female friends I have met and like very much. However, one of them texts him every day, even while we are together. She also sends Facebook messages and sometimes calls him at work. Sometimes she “drops in” at his home.

Abby, this woman is married with a family of her own, but she seems to be obsessed with my boyfriend. I have expressed my concern about her behavior and told my boyfriend that while I trust him completely, I feel she is overly emotionally attached to him, and what she’s doing is disrespectful to our relationship as well as the one she has with her husband and family. He just continues to repeat that there is nothing going on. How can I make him understand that they can still be friends, but he needs to set some boundaries? - Fed up in New York

Dear Fed Up: Your boyfriend is allowed to be friends with anyone he wishes. However, because you think the attention he’s receiving from this woman infringes on your time with him, you should say that to him. If you do, perhaps he may tell her to tone it down.

Dear Abby: I volunteer at a county no-kill animal shelter. I love doing the work and helping people find a pet that’s right for them, if I can.

Every week, people come in looking for a lost pet. “What did he look like?” “How old was she?” And then the burning question, “Was your pet microchipped?” Often – too often – the answer is “No.”

Please remind your readers that if they care about Buddy or Fluffy and love them and consider them family, to PLEASE have them microchipped. Any veterinarian’s office can do it. A county shelter can do it, too. It’s not expensive. It will give people a much better chance of having their friend returned, even if they are far away. – Animal lover in Utah

Dear Animal Lover: I’m glad you wrote. I hope my animal-guardian readers will heed your advice. Furry family members are sometimes stolen, and they often like to roam when they see an opportunity. If pets are microchipped, it increases the odds of them being recovered.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby: Son is odd man out when mom sends birthday gifts to family
Dear Abby: Boyfriend shows no interest in expanding family of three
Dear Abby | Friendship marred by man’s harsh treatment of his wife
Dear Abby: Plans to attend bachelor party cause man’s girlfriend angst
Dear Abby | Husband won’t defend wife from shunning by his family

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News