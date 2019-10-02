OFFERS
Get up close and personal with alpacas

Anna Nyberg is seen snuggling with her alpacas. From left are Teddy (director of public relations), Hershey and Abby, who is pregnant and due any day now. (Courtesy photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: October 2, 2019 6:05 p.m.

KINGMAN – It has been already 15 years since Anna Nyberg and her husband started an alpaca farm 15 miles outside Kingman.

Come celebrate the 14th Annual Alpacas of the Southwest event, known also as Alpaca Farm Days, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5, and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The event is free to the public. The farm is located 15 miles east of Kingman. Take I-40 to Blake Ranch Road exit, turn right and follow the signs.

“Every year, it’s getting bigger and bigger,” said Nyberg, a retired KRMC nurse. They have 43 alpacas now, along with a 7-week old baby called Ms. Pepper. “We keep this program going to give people a chance to get close and personal with our alpacas.”

“We picked alpacas because we didn’t want to harm animals,” she continued. “Alpacas have this luxurious fleece that makes great wool. And they are docile and friendly with kids.”

The event will feature arts and crafts for kids, local arts and craft artisans and a food and drink vendor. Mohave Rock & Gem Club will be there, as well as Desert Diamond Distillery. The ranch store sells alpaca clothing, there are picnic tables available, and there will be a telescope on hand for solar viewing on Saturday (sponsored by High Desert Astronomy Club).

For more information, call (928) 225 1450 or (702) 338 7806.

