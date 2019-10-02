Home Depot donates $5K to Healing Hooves

KINGMAN – Kingman’s Healing Hooves was the recipient of a 2019 The Home Depot Foundation grant of $5,000 for creating a safe place for veterans, which will benefit the ongoing Helping Veterans Find a Purpose Equine Assisted Learning program.

The local Kingman Home Depot (store #0416) sponsored the Team-Depot Project with a workforce of 17 volunteers to construct two 12 feet by 20 feetVersatube carports and painting of a 10 feet by 16 feet Tuffshed. Alongside the Team-Depot volunteers, Ron Pratt and Mike Dennis from the Veteran community, KHH staff and Mohave County Superintendent Jean Bishop assisted in completing this project. The total time involved in this community project was 15 hours from prep work (prior to the supply delivery), to the finish painting of the Tuffshed.

The first carport was assembled in the seating area that will offer a more comfortable place for veterans to meet out of the weather and a private counseling area during programs. The second carport was assembled in the largest horse pen to serve as shade for multiple therapy horses who are the backbone of Healing Hooves’ programs.

“Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has improved more than 45,000 veteran homes and invested more than 315 million in veteran causes. It’s about The Home Depot joining together as a family, side by side, to show our associates and veterans how much we appreciate their service”, says Joe Wimberley, senior manager of Team Depot.”

Jovonne Aragone, senior manager at The Home Depot (Kingman store No. 0416), serving as the Team Depot Captain stated: “I wanted to get involved with this project due to the passion that Kassie has for the community and finally being able to offer some services to our Veteran community through her business. I also wanted to get the store involved with a project that they were able to make an impact within the community.”

“We are extremely grateful to have the support of our community; we can accomplish goals, fulfill dreams of our clients both with and without disabilities, and serve more people as a team,” Kassie Schuerr, director and founder of Kingman’s Healing Hooves, said.

Kingman’s Healing Hooves would also like to thank Stockton Hill Safeway’s Fred Walker, who donated food supplies and Pepsi Distributing Co. for their donation of beverages to keep our volunteers hydrated. The project was a success and they are very grateful for all of the support we receive year-round.

Information provided by Healing Hooves