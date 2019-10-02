Horoscopes | Oct. 3, 2019

BIRTHDAYS: Neve Campbell, 46; Gwen Stefani, 50; Chubby Checker, 78.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Open your mind and take in all the information being offered. Being well-versed will help you deal with both personal and professional relationships that can be difficult.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do what matters most to you. Set up rules, and stick to your plan. Change happens when you are serious about the end result and you do the work yourself.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take care of matters personally. Use your energy to complete unfinished business. The more you do, the less you say and the stricter you are with your cash, the better the outcome.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Listen to your intellect, be practical and get the facts before you make a permanent change. Don’t let your physical or emotional desire turn into a costly mistake.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Explore what life has to offer. Get involved in pastimes that interest you, and you’ll make some new friends.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make a change to your daily routine. Do something that will spark your imagination or bring you in contact with people who inspire you to follow your dreams.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to let someone change your plans. Express the way you feel, and make it clear what you want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t let uncertainty take over. Do your research, consider what’s important to you and bring about the change that will encourage peace of mind and greater joy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your generosity and openness will make you vulnerable to people who are deceptive and eager to take advantage of you. Be careful who you associate with.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your personal affairs a secret. Someone will be happy to spread rumors about you if you give them ammunition to do so.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for a good deal, negotiate your position, and make the most with what you have. Change doesn’t have to be big to be good. The subtle adjustments you make will end up having the most significant impact.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone’s bluster will throw you off guard if you aren’t careful. You may have to make a slight adjustment to avoid someone taking over or costing you the chance to advance.