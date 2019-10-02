OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 03
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | Oct. 3, 2019

Originally Published: October 2, 2019 6:48 p.m.

BIRTHDAYS: Neve Campbell, 46; Gwen Stefani, 50; Chubby Checker, 78.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Open your mind and take in all the information being offered. Being well-versed will help you deal with both personal and professional relationships that can be difficult.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do what matters most to you. Set up rules, and stick to your plan. Change happens when you are serious about the end result and you do the work yourself.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take care of matters personally. Use your energy to complete unfinished business. The more you do, the less you say and the stricter you are with your cash, the better the outcome.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Listen to your intellect, be practical and get the facts before you make a permanent change. Don’t let your physical or emotional desire turn into a costly mistake.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Explore what life has to offer. Get involved in pastimes that interest you, and you’ll make some new friends.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make a change to your daily routine. Do something that will spark your imagination or bring you in contact with people who inspire you to follow your dreams.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to let someone change your plans. Express the way you feel, and make it clear what you want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t let uncertainty take over. Do your research, consider what’s important to you and bring about the change that will encourage peace of mind and greater joy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your generosity and openness will make you vulnerable to people who are deceptive and eager to take advantage of you. Be careful who you associate with.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your personal affairs a secret. Someone will be happy to spread rumors about you if you give them ammunition to do so.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for a good deal, negotiate your position, and make the most with what you have. Change doesn’t have to be big to be good. The subtle adjustments you make will end up having the most significant impact.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone’s bluster will throw you off guard if you aren’t careful. You may have to make a slight adjustment to avoid someone taking over or costing you the chance to advance.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscopes | June 6, 2018
Horoscopes | Dec. 30, 2018
Horoscopes | Aug. 1, 2019
Horoscopes | Sept. 17, 2018
Horoscopes | August 27, 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News