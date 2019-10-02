Increased hepatitis A cases drawing county health officials’ concern

There’s an unwanted visitor that needs to be booted out of Mohave County, officials say. The hepatitis A virus is a highly contagious liver infection that deserves to be eradicated.

Five cases have been reported in the county so far in 2019, said Denise Burley, director of the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

She said she’s so concerned about the outbreak that she contacted the county’s board of supervisors, urging them to discuss the matter at their scheduled meeting on Monday.

Burley is asking the supervisors to formally accept 2,827 doses of the hepatitis A vaccine from the Arizona Department of Public Health.

The immunizations will continue to be administered to high-risk individuals through on- and off-site clinics and the Mohave County Jail to prevent the transmission of the disease.

Burley’s department began vaccination efforts in June.

Vaccines were administered to homeless individuals in the Bullhead City area. But there are more who need to be inoculated.

“Those who are incarcerated are even more at risk because they live in such tight quarters,” she said.

A widespread problem

Arizona and most other U.S. states are experiencing a large outbreak of hepatitis A primarily among individuals who use drugs or are experiencing homelessness, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Data on the department’s website says that Arizona saw 583 confirmed hepatitis A cases from Nov. 2018 to Sept. 2019.

That activity peaked in May with 94 cases reported. The report noted that of the 583 cases, 79% were hospitalized and 48% were homeless or drug users. In all, eight deaths occurred.

Eight Arizona counties have reported hepatitis A cases. According to a map on the state’s health services web site, no cases were reported in neighboring La Paz or Yuma counties.

On a national level, the Centers for Disease Control reports that 3,366 cases were reported in the U.S. in 2017. That is the most recent figure available from the CDC.

Of those in 2017, Arizona had 59 reported cases. California had the highest at 947, followed by Michigan (670) and Florida (261). Alaska and North Dakota had none.

The CDC’s statistical data also said that in 2017, there were 91 death certificates among U.S. residents that listed hepatitis A as the underlying or a contributing cause of death.

The CDC said that the most common risk factors reported in 2017 were injection drug use, consumption of food contaminated with the hepatitis A virus, and sexual or household contact with a hepatitis A patient.

Know the symptoms

Burley with the Mohave County Department of Public Health said symptoms of hepatitis A are flu-like in nature.

“They’ll have fever, fatigue, abdominal pain, vomiting and joint pain. Jaundice is part of it, too,” she said, referring to the yellowing of one’s skin and eyes. It affects everyone differently, ranging from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months.

The CDC’s website said most people who get hepatitis A feel sick for several weeks, but they usually recover completely and do not have lasting liver damage.

By comparison, hepatitis B and hepatitis C can also begin as short-term, acute infections, but in some people, the virus remains in the body, resulting in chronic disease and long-term liver problems.

The CDC noted that hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C are liver infections caused by three different viruses. Although symptoms are similar, the viruses can affect the liver differently.

How to avoid hepatitis A

Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person. Sexual activity is another way the disease is transmitted.

Poor hygiene practices are the root cause, Burley said. To protect against the highly contagious virus, wash your hands regularly, use hand sanitizer and get a vaccination.

The timing couldn’t be better for getting the vaccine in Lake Havasu City.

Joni Spencer announced earlier this week that vouchers for the hepatitis A vaccine will be available at Saturday’s Community Health Fair. The event is at the Aquatic Center, 8 a.m.to noon. Admission to the event is free.

The vaccine is a double-injection series. Get one now, and have another one in six months. The cost is $20 for both shots.

“It’s normally $93 a shot, so $20 for both shots is a good deal,” Spencer said. She is chairing the annual health fair.

Burley said the hepatitis A vaccine shouldn’t be administered under certain conditions.

“Those with serious allergies should check with their doctors first. Also, if you’re not feeling well, wait until you’re better,” she said.

Children age 1 and older are eligible for the vaccine through the health department or the family’s health care provider.