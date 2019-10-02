OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 03
Weather  51.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Academy spreads awareness for childhood cancer

Students helping to fight childhood cancer include, back row from left, Serena Patterson, Nikita Deffendoll, Spencer Lindsay, Nancy Villanueva, Alana Garibaldi, Isabella Frisby and Maysen Victory. Front row: Teagan Mosby, Grant Deffendoll, Tyler Patterson and Kayla Foster. (Daily Miner photo)

Students helping to fight childhood cancer include, back row from left, Serena Patterson, Nikita Deffendoll, Spencer Lindsay, Nancy Villanueva, Alana Garibaldi, Isabella Frisby and Maysen Victory. Front row: Teagan Mosby, Grant Deffendoll, Tyler Patterson and Kayla Foster. (Daily Miner photo)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: October 2, 2019 6 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Academy of Learning students, celebrated the last day of September by wearing a gold ribbon to spread awareness for childhood cancer. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Nikita Deffendoll, a volunteer with Fighting All Monsters, a non-profit organization that brings support to families with children facing life threatening challenges like cancer or disabilities.

According to the National Cancer Institute, in 2018 it was estimated that 15,590 kids and adolescents ages 0 to 19 will be diagnosed with cancer and 1,780 will die from the disease in the U.S.

“The goal here is to have people aware and help out any kind of way. Money is great but you know anything like giving a toothbrush because you’re in a hospital or mow the lawn while you’re gone,” she said. “Those little things help a lot.”

Trudi Bradley, primary principal, told students that were representing each school to let their peers know about why they are wearing the gold ribbon.

Deffendoll said spreading awareness means a lot to her because she would want the same amount of advocacy if it was her child.

“It’s like a ripple effect … the kids say something, the parents do something, get the kids involved. I want my kids to know that they can volunteer and help other people and not just themselves,” Deffendoll said.

Nancy Villanueva, Frozen Yogurt Island owner, said it’s to bring the message out and that cancer doesn’t affect everybody but it affects everybody in one way or another.

“It was Natalie that brought this whole community together,” Villanueva said. “I personally have not been affected by it, and hope I never am, but I personally have been affected by Natalie and other people in the community that has cancer or a child, there’s quite a few and we just need to have that awareness out there,” Villanueva said.

Natalie Dawn Willard was a Kingman girl who was diagnosed with stage four high risk neuroblastoma at age 2 and released in June 2018, and passed away June 2019.

Serena Patterson, owner of The Farmhouse, provided the gold ribbons for KAOL students and staff. Villanueva, provided four gift certificates one for each of the schools to give away, and 1,500 free cone coupons for each student.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Yogurt shop wins big ribbon for going pink
Kingman Photo: Zumba Time
Photo: Swanty in the Pink
Breast cancer fundraisers ongoing throughout October
‘Pink Heals’ Block Party kicks off fight against cancer

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News