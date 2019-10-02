MCSO updates public on sting operation arrests

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office released an update on the undercover sting operations that have been conducted over the last past several months in Mohave County.

The operation targets individuals who are using internet to lure minor for sexual exploitation.

Since the start of the operation, 15 individuals have been arrested.

“In an effort to promote transparency, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office would like to update the community of the outcome of some of the arrests,” the press release said.

Kevin Harry Moninger, 63 of Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested on Oct. 5, 2018, for three counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor, all felonies.

Moninger was found guilty by a jury of his peers of three counts of luring a minor under the age of 15 and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor. Moninger was ordered a total confinement of 31 years in Arizona Department of Corrections.

Durell Keith Shaw, 33 of Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested on Oct. 5, 2018, for 10 counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor, all felonies.

Shaw plead guilty to one count luring a minor for sexual exploitation and one count for attempted sexual conduct with a minor, receiving eight years confined in Arizona Department of Corrections and lifetime probation.

George Stephen Lizotte, 72, of Bullhead City, was arrested on Oct. 5, 2018, for five counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor, all felonies.

Lizotte plead guilty to one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor, receiving five years confined in Arizona Department of Corrections and lifetime probation.

James David Earnest, 56. of Bullhead City, was arrested on April 10, for one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of furnishing harmful materials to a minor, and one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, all felonies.

Earnest plead guilty to one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor, receiving five years confined in the Arizona Department of Corrections, lifetime probation and must register as a sex offender.

Justin Donald Harryman, 39 of Kingman, was arrested on April 19, for one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, both felonies.

Harryman pleaded guilty to one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor, receiving five years confined in Arizona Department of Correction and 46 years supervised probation.

Warren Mitchell Gillespie, 45 of Lake Havasu City, was arrested on April 19, for six counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and six counts of commercial sexual exploitation of a minor, all felonies.

Gillespie pleaded guilty to one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and one count of attempted commercial sexual exploitation of a minor, receiving five years confined in Arizona Department of Corrections and lifetime probation.

Daniel Eugene Martin, 33, of Lake Havasu City, was arrested on April 10, for one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, both felonies. Martin pleaded guilty to one count of attempted luring a minor for sexual exploitation, receiving one year jail time and 15 years supervised probation.

The remaining eight individuals arrested during the sting operation have not yet been convicted. The operations were conducted with the full support and cooperation of the Lake Havasu Police Department, Kingman Police Department, Bullhead City Police Department, the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations Unit, and the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.