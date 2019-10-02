Mohave County Most Wanted | Oct. 2, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



John Einer Carlson

DOB: 02/19/1967 White Male 5-8 170 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Failure to register as a sex offender, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 09/16/2019

James Robert Pinkerton

DOB: 01/21/1957 White Male 6-0 210 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Gray

Offense: Attempted possession of dangerous drugs for sale (methamphetamine), Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 09/30/2019

Christopher Neal Strauss

DOB: 04/03/1969 White Male 6-2 225 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Possession of drug paraphernalia (methamphetamine), Class 6 Felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 09/27/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Sundance Blue Eagle Baldwin-Bravo

Offense: Unlawful means transportation - control, Class 5 Felony; drug paraphernalia – possession use, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 08/12/2019 Capture: 09/21/2019

Wyatt James Begay

Offense: Aggravated assault – deadly Weapon/dangerous instrument, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 11/28/2017 Capture: 09/26/2019

Robert Edward Wilt

Offense: Aggravated DUI impaired to the slightest, Class 4 Felony; dangerous drug – possession/use, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 07/25/2019 Capture: 09/20/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department