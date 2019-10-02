OFFERS
Rants and Raves

Originally Published: October 2, 2019 6:41 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Immigration bill is anti-American – The Senate is a freak show from McConnell on down. We should replace them with foreign workers. U.S. jobs should go to American citizens.

Increase in gas tax – First the elected Arizona Corporation Commission doubled our electric from .015 to .03. Then these unelected officials raised our auto license fee by $32 per vehicle and now they want to double our gas tax? Arizonans are nuts to keep these people in office.

Increase in gas tax – Can we go back to paying an additional $32 to register our vehicles? My calculations say $100 per year more and I don’t drive that much! They’re going to get it folks one way or another.

Property Taxes – I just got my tax bill in the mail and went through the roof when I saw how much the Kingman School District is getting (29.84%), and a Class B bond of 9.48%. Vote no.

Polling places – There is no problem with the loss of polling places if voting by mail, I don’t even know what one looks like inside and I haven’t missed an election yet.

