Rants and Raves
Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.
Immigration bill is anti-American – The Senate is a freak show from McConnell on down. We should replace them with foreign workers. U.S. jobs should go to American citizens.
Increase in gas tax – First the elected Arizona Corporation Commission doubled our electric from .015 to .03. Then these unelected officials raised our auto license fee by $32 per vehicle and now they want to double our gas tax? Arizonans are nuts to keep these people in office.
Increase in gas tax – Can we go back to paying an additional $32 to register our vehicles? My calculations say $100 per year more and I don’t drive that much! They’re going to get it folks one way or another.
Property Taxes – I just got my tax bill in the mail and went through the roof when I saw how much the Kingman School District is getting (29.84%), and a Class B bond of 9.48%. Vote no.
Polling places – There is no problem with the loss of polling places if voting by mail, I don’t even know what one looks like inside and I haven’t missed an election yet.
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Divine Devine
- Opportunities abound at Kingman Municipal Airport and Industrial Park
- Kingman residents arrested on drug, child abuse charges
- Andy Devine Days has ‘something for everyone’
- Congratulations to this year’s Andy Awards winners
- Investigation into death of rapper Mac Miller results in Havasu man’s arrest
- Alternate pot initiative proposed
- Traffic interchanges return to City Council agenda
- Mohave 911
- MOHAVE 911
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- MOHAVE 911
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- Census 2020: Colorado City and downtown Kingman will be hard to reach
- Eyesore no more: Downtown building gets facelift
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: