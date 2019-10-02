WWII vet Danny Nall, 90, is not slowing down

This story starts with Phil Sanders, 80, planning on surprising his good friend Danny Nall, 92, by getting him on the Honor Flight, a non-profit effort with the mission of escorting WWII and Korean War veterans to see memorials in Washington D.C.

He succeeded and Nall will be flying to the nation’s capital on Friday, Nov. 1.

“It’s an invitation I couldn’t turn down,” Nall told The Daily Miner. He has never been to Washington D.C.

Modest and down to earth, Nall claims he doesn’t have any war stories to tell, but this is not exactly true. He signed up with the Navy when he was 17 and was deployed on the USS Buoyant, a minesweeper.

“A wooden ship, 180 feet long,” he said. “But I don’t tell sea stories. I simply don’t.”

Both Nall and Sanders are Texans by birth, Amarillo and Lubbock respectively.

“Amarillo and Lubbock are arch rivals,” Sanders laughs. “Don’t even fly over Lubbock during the census, because they will try to count you in. They always try to be bigger than Amarillo. I think that’s why we are such good friends.”

This airplane metaphor makes sense because the friends are both pilots, too.

“I spent my whole GI bill for the pilot license,” Nall said. “And then my wife burned it up by accident,” he laughed.

Nall, Sanders, Sander’s wife Pat and Nall’s girlfriend, Arnella, meet for lunch each Wednesday at Dambar & Steak House. They are here for Sam’s burgers, they say, meaning Sam Shalaby, manager and part owner. The burgers are made of freshly cut filet mignon and are not on the menu. Shalaby cooks and cuts the meat himself.

“We met when Phil brought his boat to me,” said Nall, as if a shared passion for planes with Sanders was not enough.

The boat shop Nall had in Meadview, where he lives since 1989, was closed in 2010, after his wife died, but Sanders still calls him for advice.

“He is the best mechanic,” Sanders says. “He also races motorcycles. I’m surprised he is not a jockey, he would do well with horses, too.”

But Nall is all about the mechanics: boats, planes, motorcycles, you name it.

“Mechanics is mechanics,” he says. “It is all put together nuts and bolts.”

His mother’s grandfather was a Comanche Indian, but he took his blonde hair and blue eyes after his Scottish ancestors. Nall’s father was a WWI pilot and a photographer. He used to work for the movie studios, and the family moved often all over the West.

World War II started when Nall was 15. After being deployed, he got injured and spent five months in a naval hospital in Seattle.

“I got a medical discharge on Dec. 28, 1945, right after Christmas.”

After the war, Nall worked for aircraft companies in California, followed by 10 years in Temple Bar, Arizona, at a boat landing on Lake Mead. Then he found Meadview (“Hot as Hades,” summarized Pat Sanders) where he remains one of three living WWII veterans.

“A lot of people came to this area when the war came along,” Nall explains. “People from Texas and Oklahoma who did not see rain for five years. The times were really hard.”

Nall is excited for the upcoming Washington D.C. trip. The veterans will visit war memorials and have two banquets honoring them. It’s a full schedule, but Nall wishes there was more time to properly tour the Smithsonian museums.

“I like to go fast,” he admits. “But when you are in your 90s, your

reflexes are slowing down a bit.”

“Wow, I’m shocked you are ready to admit that,” his girlfriend responds, and the whole group burst out laughing.