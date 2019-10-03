Cobb, Borrelli, Biasiucci seek re-election to legislative posts, no challengers yet

All three of District 5’s state legislators plan to run again in 2020. So far, they are the only people who have expressed an interest in running.

District 5 State Sen. Sonny Borrelli, the majority whip, officially filed his statement of interest with the Arizona Secretary of State on Sept. 10. He will be seeking his third term in the Senate. District 5 State Representatives Regina Cobb and Leo Biasiucci also filed statements of interest on Sept. 7 and Sept. 9, respectively, to retain their seats. Cobb will be running for her fourth term, and Biasiucci is seeking his second term in office.

“Our legislative team – Regina Cobb, Leo Biasiucci and I work together great as a team,” Borrelli said. “We got the most rural-friendly budget passed ever, probably in the history of Arizona. So we have got some good things accomplished and we would like to keep that momentum going. Consistency is key to success.”

“It is important, especially in rural Arizona where we are going against the bigger cities in Phoenix and Tucson metro areas,” Biasiucci said. “It is important to have three legislators who work together and respect each other, which we have. We have a great relationship, and that is how we get so much accomplished for the rural area – for Mohave and La Paz counties. So I 100 percent support both of them.”

Borrelli said he doesn’t expect any opposition in the primary election this year, but someone may decide to challenge for the State Senate seat in the general election.

Cobb and Biasiucci both said they hadn’t heard of any potential opponents yet either, and expressed confidence in their chances of being re-elected.

“I think that myself and Rep. Biasiucci, we both have done well in the House,” Cobb said. “He was pretty much the rookie of the year this year. So with myself being in leadership I think the two of us are very strong. I think somebody coming up against us would have a difficult time. I am hoping that we just don’t have that this time around. It would make life a little bit easier for me – I don’t know, I haven’t had that yet.”

According to the Arizona Secretary of State website, Borrelli’s campaign has a cash balance of $61,894.89 as of the end of 2018, which Borrelli confirmed. The website lists a cash balance of $8,805.58 for Cobb, but she said her campaign actually has closer to $30,000 on hand. The website lists Biasiucci with $1,662.01 left over after the 2018 election, but he said it is actually closer to $5,000.

A statement of interest is the first step in the process, which indicates a prospective candidate is collecting signatures for nomination. It is not a formal declaration of candidacy, and it does not guarantee that the candidate will appear on the ballot.

What to expect in the next session

All three legislators indicated that protecting water sources in Mohave and La Paz counties will be a top priority for them in the next legislative session.

Biasiucci and Cobb also mentioned funding for highways, especially in rural areas, as a major focus in 2020.

Borrelli said he will be focused on keeping taxes low, criminal justice reform, and bringing more transparency and accountability to the medical marijuana industry. The biggest budgetary ask for Borrelli this year will be to bring a veteran’s home to Mohave County. Borrelli said he has already found someone willing to donate land in Kingman for the project, and he will be asking Arizona for $13 million, which would then be matched by the federal government.

“Mohave County and Northwest Arizona has been on the list forever for a veteran’s home. It is our turn to be able to get that,” Borrelli said.

Cobb said she is excited to take on her new role as the appropriations chair for the upcoming year. In that role, she will work with the Speaker of the House on the legislative budget, and work with the Governor’s office on a complete budget.

“Education is always in the mix, but we also have the Department of Corrections,” Cobb said regarding the budget. “Their infrastructure has been severely lacking in the past decade and a half so we have to make up some time on that one... We just want to make sure that we are setting ourselves in a good position if and when we go through a recession again.”