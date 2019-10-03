Horoscopes | Oct. 4, 2019

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a moment to research what’s happening around you before you make a decision. Refuse to let your emotions or your temper take over.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Trust in what you know, and let your performance speak for you. You’ll come up with exciting new ways to use your skills to grow with the changing economic landscape.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Be honest about what you have to offer and what you are willing to spend. A joint venture will test your patience. Someone is likely to tell you one thing and mean another.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stick to what and who you know. Don’t expect everyone to agree with you or to stand by and let you take over.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Sign up for something that will expand your mind and inspire you to travel down a new path or go on an adventure. Playing with children, socializing and romance are encouraged.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put a limit on spending. If someone is asking for too much, counter with what you can afford. Your negotiating skills will help you get what you want.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be open to change as long as it’s within budget. Getting along with friends, relatives and lovers will encourage you to join forces, lower overhead and get things done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Reconnecting with someone from your past can cause problems with someone who has been there for you all along. Don’t forget what happened, and consider the type of influence reuniting will have on you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be a leader, not a follower. Trust your judgment, not what someone else tells you. Take ownership of what you do, and pursue something that will help you get ahead.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Emotions should not be allowed to take over. A joint venture is likely to raise concerns as well as your temper. Use your intelligence, go through the proper channels and stick to the truth.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put more into what you want, and you will reap the rewards. Don’t let what others do deter you when it should fuel the fire and pump you up to pursue your goal.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You can put everything in its place and turn your ideas into something tangible. A good deal will not only benefit you, it will change the lives of the people you are trying to help.