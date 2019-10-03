OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Oct. 03
Weather  84.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman residence evacuated for ‘inhalation and exposure hazards’

Originally Published: October 3, 2019 3:38 p.m.

KINGMAN – A residence in the 3900 block of Walleck Ranch Drive has been evacuated, and a HAZMAT responded to resolve inhalation and exposure hazards.

The Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team served a search warrant at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 in relation to an ongoing criminal drug investigation.

During the search detectives located assorted items and material that have been determined to pose an inhalation and exposure hazard. The home has been evacuated.

The police action is expected to last into the nighttime hours. The hazard is limited to the inside of the home. Further details will be released upon the conclusion of the investigation.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News