Kingman residence evacuated for ‘inhalation and exposure hazards’
KINGMAN – A residence in the 3900 block of Walleck Ranch Drive has been evacuated, and a HAZMAT responded to resolve inhalation and exposure hazards.
The Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team served a search warrant at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 in relation to an ongoing criminal drug investigation.
During the search detectives located assorted items and material that have been determined to pose an inhalation and exposure hazard. The home has been evacuated.
The police action is expected to last into the nighttime hours. The hazard is limited to the inside of the home. Further details will be released upon the conclusion of the investigation.
Information provided by the Kingman Police Department
