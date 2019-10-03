Kingman vice mayor will run for District 1 Supervisor

KINGMAN – Ever since Mohave County District 1 Supervisor Gary Watson announced he will not run for re-election in 2020, a couple of candidates have announced they’ll seek the seat. The latest is Kingman Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter.

“I’ve served as Mohave County Procurement Director, Mohave County Economic Development Director, and Mohave County Legislative Liaison, so I am familiar with the county’s operations,” Lingenfelter said. “I also served on the Mohave Community College District Governing Board, representing District 4.”

Lingenfelter said he’s achieved most of the items on his Kingman agenda. He is proud of his accomplishments with the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park, as well as the revitalization of downtown. He said being elected District 1 Supervisor would put him on the Mohave County West Basin Water Users Study Committee, which he perceives as crucial to the future of the area.

“I am well-versed with working with the Arizona Legislature, and I have an excellent working relationship with all elected officials and individuals involved,” Lingenfelter said. “The current board kept the promise of the current quarter-cent sales tax dedicated to capital projects sun-setting, so this will be an important topic moving forward. Exploring and leveraging public-private development agreements where it makes sense for the county’s general fund capital projects, and thinking outside of the box to accomplish important projects.”

As a former Mohave County Procurement Director, Lingenfelter is promising “to maximize the value of public dollars, and to provide the best public services at the best price.”

“I am a big advocate of leveraging the private sector to achieve the best possible level of services for the best possible cost of providing those services,” he said. “I am also an advocate of the Board of Supervisors working with the county manager to set performance benchmarks, to assure forward progress and demonstrate return on investment of taxpayer dollars.”

Lingenfelter told The Daily Miner he has been a Republican since he was 18 years old. He will be running against Mohave County Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods.

Lingenfelter describes himself as an “active and passionate advocate for local and regional economic development.” He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in political science from NAU, and a Master of Public Administration degree from Norwich University.