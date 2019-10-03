OFFERS
Learn how to help others without breaking the bank

Published author and local volunteer Pat Toth will lead Saturday’s discussion on how to help others without spending money. (Photo courtesy of Senior Corps of Mohave County)

Originally Published: October 3, 2019 5:43 p.m.

KINGMAN – Helping others is a wonderful notion that can unfortunately fall by the wayside for some when time and money is taken into consideration.

But there are ways people can still lend a hand to their neighbors without “breaking the bank.”

Pat Toth is a published author, a Mohave County resident and a volunteer with the Senior Corps of Mohave County.

She will lead the upcoming discussion presented by the Northern Arizona University Civic Service Institute and Senior Corps of Mohave County.

The “free conversation” featuring Toth is titled “How to Help Others Without Spending Money.”

The talk will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Mohave County Library-Kingman branch.

The library is located at 3269 Burbank St. in Kingman.

The event is free and open to all ages.

Information provided by the Senior Corps of Mohave County

