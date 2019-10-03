Prep Roundup: Vols, Lady Vols overcome adversity to take 2nd at Ray Reynolds Invite

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School cross country team only had 11 runners due to illness and fall break, but that didn’t stop the Vols and Lady Vols from both taking second on Wednesday at the Ray Reynolds Invitational in Lake Havasu City.

“It took every runner in each race, especially the boys race, to finish in that position,” said Lee Williams head coach Joan Abraham. “We were able to bring home medals for 10 of the 11 runners who competed.”

Alexis Hecker led the way for the Lady Vols as the senior ran a 23:17 for fourth, followed by Katalina Robinson in sixth at 24:17.

Kingman’s Lily Smith ran a 24:21 to take seventh, while teammate Tatum Rader was 13th at 26:09.

Lee Williams’ Rachel Strong finished 14th (26:52), while fellow Lady Vol Elizabeth Strong was close behind in 15th at 27:05.

Meanwhile, Cade Cantrell was the top finisher for the Vols in ninth at 19:26, while Jacob Peterson (19:53), Hunter Serrano (20:01) and Elijah Davis (20:06) finished 14th, 15th and 16th, respectively.

Kingman’s Xavier Rodriguez led the Bulldogs with a 20th-place finish at 20:38, followed by Christian Yazzie in 21st (21:18), Jacob Hamblen in 24th (21:59) and Leonel Vasquez in 25th at 22:00.

Lee Williams and Kingman are back in action Saturday at the Kingman Academy Tiger Invitational. The boys will race at 8 a.m., followed by the girls at the KRMC Hualapai Campus.

Volleyball

NW Christian 3, Kingman 0

At Northwest Christian, the Lady Bulldogs dropped their second straight loss Wednesday night in a 3-0 sweep (25-8, 25-10, 25-13) at the hands of Northwest Christian.

Kingman (1-8, 1-3 3A West Region) travels to Chino Valley (4-6, 2-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.