OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Oct. 04
Weather  63.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Roundup: Vols, Lady Vols overcome adversity to take 2nd at Ray Reynolds Invite

Lee Williams junior Cade Cantrell finished ninth Wednesday at the Ray Reynolds Invitational. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

Lee Williams junior Cade Cantrell finished ninth Wednesday at the Ray Reynolds Invitational. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: October 3, 2019 5 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School cross country team only had 11 runners due to illness and fall break, but that didn’t stop the Vols and Lady Vols from both taking second on Wednesday at the Ray Reynolds Invitational in Lake Havasu City.

“It took every runner in each race, especially the boys race, to finish in that position,” said Lee Williams head coach Joan Abraham. “We were able to bring home medals for 10 of the 11 runners who competed.”

Alexis Hecker led the way for the Lady Vols as the senior ran a 23:17 for fourth, followed by Katalina Robinson in sixth at 24:17.

Kingman’s Lily Smith ran a 24:21 to take seventh, while teammate Tatum Rader was 13th at 26:09.

Lee Williams’ Rachel Strong finished 14th (26:52), while fellow Lady Vol Elizabeth Strong was close behind in 15th at 27:05.

Meanwhile, Cade Cantrell was the top finisher for the Vols in ninth at 19:26, while Jacob Peterson (19:53), Hunter Serrano (20:01) and Elijah Davis (20:06) finished 14th, 15th and 16th, respectively.

Kingman’s Xavier Rodriguez led the Bulldogs with a 20th-place finish at 20:38, followed by Christian Yazzie in 21st (21:18), Jacob Hamblen in 24th (21:59) and Leonel Vasquez in 25th at 22:00.

Lee Williams and Kingman are back in action Saturday at the Kingman Academy Tiger Invitational. The boys will race at 8 a.m., followed by the girls at the KRMC Hualapai Campus.

Volleyball

NW Christian 3, Kingman 0

At Northwest Christian, the Lady Bulldogs dropped their second straight loss Wednesday night in a 3-0 sweep (25-8, 25-10, 25-13) at the hands of Northwest Christian.

Kingman (1-8, 1-3 3A West Region) travels to Chino Valley (4-6, 2-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Cross Country: Bland’s record day leads Lady Vols to first-place finish at Ray Gomez Invite
Prep Cross Country: Lady Vols take second, Vols finish seventh at Four Corners Invite
Prep Cross Country: Vols, Lady Vols finish 2nd at Lee Williams Multi
Prep Cross Country: Local squads compete at Kingman Multi
Prep Roundup: Lady Vols sweep top spots at Ray Reynolds

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News