Prescott man to speak about civil rights journey through American South

KINGMAN – Jeff Daverman is a white guy from Prescott who took an eye-opening pilgrimage through the civil rights history of the American South. Now, he is coming to Kingman to share his story.

The event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Mohave County Library – Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St.

The host is Indivisible Kingman.

Daverman was the main force behind Indivisible Prescott’s Neighborhood Summit on Racial Equality that took place last weekend.

“A couple of months ago, I went to the South,” he said in a YouTube video promoting the event.

“I went to Alabama and Mississippi and Memphis, Tennessee, a bunch of different places that have context to the civil rights movement, just to have a better understanding of what that was like on the ground. It is important to recognize people and stories of the Civil Rights movement.”

The Kingman event has stirred some controversy.

When it was posted on Facebook under Kingman AZ local news it was flagged six times by users, seemingly disturbed by a photo of Daverman holding a sign denouncing “white supremacy.”

The group administrator deleted the Facebook post, but let Indivisible Kingman repost the event with a less controversial photo.

The announcement was also removed from Dolan Springs Arizona Chatterbox.

Indivisible Kingman reported they were disinvited by a local radio station who decided Daverman is too controversial.

“We have a lot of work to do on racial equality here in Mohave County,” said Indivisible Kingman group leader J’aime Morgaine.

Daverman is a small business owner, artist, husband and father who has made Prescott his home since 1994.