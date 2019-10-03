OFFERS
Rants and Raves | Oct. 4, 2019

Originally Published: October 3, 2019 4:53 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Nationwide EPA rules – Sorry that someone didn’t stop California sooner. Tired of California setting standards for the rest of this country. Gas, transportation and whatever else they come up with. California set standards and it’s cheaper to follow California laws and standards.

Liberals and Trump – Trump has done a lot of good but the liberals only look at the negative of what he’s doing, which is tearing this country apart. How about coming closer to the center for a change, not out in left field.

Term limits – Let’s get this country on track. Term limits for all of Congress!

Democrats cautious about impeachment – They’ll be quaking when the real story of Biden and Hunter gets through the left-wing press coverup. Funny how the left always blames Trump for the very evil they themselves have committed. Russian collusion. Hillary guilty. Ukraine lies/Biden and Obama.

