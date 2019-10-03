Rants and Raves | Oct. 4, 2019
Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.
Nationwide EPA rules – Sorry that someone didn’t stop California sooner. Tired of California setting standards for the rest of this country. Gas, transportation and whatever else they come up with. California set standards and it’s cheaper to follow California laws and standards.
Liberals and Trump – Trump has done a lot of good but the liberals only look at the negative of what he’s doing, which is tearing this country apart. How about coming closer to the center for a change, not out in left field.
Term limits – Let’s get this country on track. Term limits for all of Congress!
Democrats cautious about impeachment – They’ll be quaking when the real story of Biden and Hunter gets through the left-wing press coverup. Funny how the left always blames Trump for the very evil they themselves have committed. Russian collusion. Hillary guilty. Ukraine lies/Biden and Obama.
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Divine Devine
- Kingman residents arrested on drug, child abuse charges
- Andy Devine Days has ‘something for everyone’
- Congratulations to this year’s Andy Awards winners
- Alternate pot initiative proposed
- Traffic interchanges return to City Council agenda
- Mohave 911
- Investigation into death of rapper Mac Miller results in Havasu man’s arrest
- Community support is key to the continued success of rodeo in Kingman and Mohave County
- MOHAVE 911
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- Census 2020: Colorado City and downtown Kingman will be hard to reach
- Eyesore no more: Downtown building gets facelift
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: