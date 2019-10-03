OFFERS
Shields and Hoses Game set for Saturday

The Kingman Rebels will host the Shields and Hoses flag football game at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Lee Williams High School, 400 Grandview Ave. (Photo courtesy of the Kingman Rebels)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: October 3, 2019 5:44 p.m.

KINGMAN – First responders work together to ensure the safety and well-being of the community, but this weekend, they’ll be at odds as they compete in the third annual Shields and Hoses Game.

The Kingman Rebels will host the flag football game between Kingman police and Kingman firefighters at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Lee Williams High School, 400 Grandview Ave. Tickets cost $5, and those who visit https://kingman-rebels.square.site/home to purchase tickets in advance will receive a free hot dog and drink at the game. Tickets can also be purchased at the event.

Also included in the event is a toy drive. Attendees are asked to bring a small toy that will be donated to first responders. Those toys are given as comforting gifts to children in the community.

Information provided by the Kingman Rebels

