Fri, Oct. 04
Social club to hold fundraiser for disabled vets and K9 officers

Grimm, a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer, is shown above. The Kingman Arizona Social Club will host a fundraiser to support area police K9 units and disabled veterans. (MCSO photo)



By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: October 3, 2019 5:38 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Arizona Social Club will sponsor a Charity Benefit and Sale to support local veterans and police on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

The event will be held at Kingman Chevrolet Buick at 3730 Stockton Hill Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will include drawings, silent auctions, door prizes and items for sale.

Proceeds will benefit the Kingman Disabled American Veterans, the Kingman Police Department K9 Unit and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit.

A KASC news release asks residents to “open your hearts and wallets so that our disabled veterans get the help they need and to help our policing units get the funds to purchase, train and maintain our K9 officers.”

The K9 units are paid for entirely with donations, the news release noted.

Information provided by Kingman Arizona Social Club

