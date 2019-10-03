Social club to hold fundraiser for disabled vets and K9 officers
KINGMAN – The Kingman Arizona Social Club will sponsor a Charity Benefit and Sale to support local veterans and police on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
The event will be held at Kingman Chevrolet Buick at 3730 Stockton Hill Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will include drawings, silent auctions, door prizes and items for sale.
Proceeds will benefit the Kingman Disabled American Veterans, the Kingman Police Department K9 Unit and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit.
A KASC news release asks residents to “open your hearts and wallets so that our disabled veterans get the help they need and to help our policing units get the funds to purchase, train and maintain our K9 officers.”
The K9 units are paid for entirely with donations, the news release noted.
Information provided by Kingman Arizona Social Club
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Divine Devine
- Kingman residents arrested on drug, child abuse charges
- Andy Devine Days has ‘something for everyone’
- Congratulations to this year’s Andy Awards winners
- Alternate pot initiative proposed
- Traffic interchanges return to City Council agenda
- Mohave 911
- Investigation into death of rapper Mac Miller results in Havasu man’s arrest
- Community support is key to the continued success of rodeo in Kingman and Mohave County
- MOHAVE 911
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- Census 2020: Colorado City and downtown Kingman will be hard to reach
- Eyesore no more: Downtown building gets facelift
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: