Valle Vista community slates ninth annual Craft Show

KINGMAN – The Valle Vista Community Events Committee will host around 70 vendors for the ninth annual Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Valle Vista Clubhouse, 9686 N. Concho Drive.

Most of the 70 vendors are local, said Sharon Grossi. Attendees can visit booths focused on crochet and knitting, woodworking, stained glass, painting and rock engraving.

A baker will also be present, along with vendors who create yard art and art from horseshoes.

“We have a large variety,” Grossi said.

Vendors will donate items for the event’s 50/50 drawing. The drawing’s big-ticket item is a handmade rocking chair. Money raised through the drawing will go back into the community, Grossi said. In the past, Valle Vista has used the money in a variety of ways such as promoting its free Trick-or-Treat for kids and cleaning up parks. The use of this year’s funds has yet to be decided on.

The clubhouse will have its usual menu Saturday, in addition to specials for the day. Those include a prime rib breakfast burrito and a chili cheese dog with fries, each for $4.99. Pizza will be sold for $2 a slice.

This year’s event will include pet adoptions, too. The Mohave County Animal Shelter will bring dogs, cats and kittens available for adoption. Donations of food, supplies or cash will be accepted.



The Senior Corps of Mohave County will also have a booth.

Members will provide attendees with information on how they can become involved in the program.

“It’s a fun, free event,” Grossi said. “It’s all local people supporting local people.”