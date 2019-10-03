Valle Vista community slates ninth annual Craft Show
KINGMAN – The Valle Vista Community Events Committee will host around 70 vendors for the ninth annual Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Valle Vista Clubhouse, 9686 N. Concho Drive.
Most of the 70 vendors are local, said Sharon Grossi. Attendees can visit booths focused on crochet and knitting, woodworking, stained glass, painting and rock engraving.
A baker will also be present, along with vendors who create yard art and art from horseshoes.
“We have a large variety,” Grossi said.
Vendors will donate items for the event’s 50/50 drawing. The drawing’s big-ticket item is a handmade rocking chair. Money raised through the drawing will go back into the community, Grossi said. In the past, Valle Vista has used the money in a variety of ways such as promoting its free Trick-or-Treat for kids and cleaning up parks. The use of this year’s funds has yet to be decided on.
The clubhouse will have its usual menu Saturday, in addition to specials for the day. Those include a prime rib breakfast burrito and a chili cheese dog with fries, each for $4.99. Pizza will be sold for $2 a slice.
This year’s event will include pet adoptions, too. The Mohave County Animal Shelter will bring dogs, cats and kittens available for adoption. Donations of food, supplies or cash will be accepted.
The Senior Corps of Mohave County will also have a booth.
Members will provide attendees with information on how they can become involved in the program.
“It’s a fun, free event,” Grossi said. “It’s all local people supporting local people.”
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Divine Devine
- Kingman residents arrested on drug, child abuse charges
- Andy Devine Days has ‘something for everyone’
- Congratulations to this year’s Andy Awards winners
- Alternate pot initiative proposed
- Traffic interchanges return to City Council agenda
- Mohave 911
- Investigation into death of rapper Mac Miller results in Havasu man’s arrest
- Community support is key to the continued success of rodeo in Kingman and Mohave County
- MOHAVE 911
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Cattle call: British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay came to Kingman for the beef
- ‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests
- Census 2020: Colorado City and downtown Kingman will be hard to reach
- Eyesore no more: Downtown building gets facelift
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: