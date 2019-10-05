Airway Avenue restrictions continue through Oct. 11

KINGMAN – Travel lane restrictions on Airway Avenue will remain in place through the coming week as contractors perform utility work.

Contractors will perform underground utility work related to the new Arizona Department of Economic Security building on Airway Avenue during nights throughout the week.

The eastbound lane of Airway Avenue has been restricted since Monday, Sept. 30. Those restrictions will be in place through this week. Complete lane shifts will occur during evening hours.

The contractors ask that motorists obey slower speed limits throughout the construction zone. There will also be lane restrictions and slower speeds on side streets as well.

Up-to-date street closures can be found on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive Maps through Geographic Information Systems (GIS) at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.

Information provided by the City of Kingman